Is John W Creasy from "Man on Fire" real? Here is everything you need to know

John Creasy is a character in the movie Man on Fire. He is played by America's veteran actor Denzel Washington. He embodies the role so well that movie lovers believe the film is based on actual events. But is it? Here is everything you should know.

John W Creasy is a former CIA officer who is offered a job by Samuel Ramos to bodyguard his daughter Pita. Photo: @movie.mania360

Source: Instagram

There is something powerful about watching a movie inspired by actual events. They do a perfect job at educating us without skimping on the entertainment value. One movie that most people believe checks this box is Man on Fire. It showcases some of the wicked of our kind when our children are involved. Because Denzel Washington embodies John W Creasy's character perfectly, most people believe it is an actual event. But is it really? Find out in this read.

Is John W Creasy real?

You can tell if a movie is real or fiction by looking to find if the main character is a personification of the actual individual. So, this is what lovers of the film Man on Fire do in their quest to determine if the film and the main character are based on actual events. But before we disclose this information, let us do a quick rundown of the film.

Man on Fire summary

The movie is about John; an ex CIA officer hired to protect an entrepreneur's nine-year-old daughter Pita Ramos. Unfortunately, she is kidnapped, making John vow to take revenge and eliminate everyone standing in the way of Pita's rescue.

The character John W Creasy from "Man on Fire" is played by Denzel Washington while Pita is played by Dakota Fanning. Photo: @giulsjups

Source: Instagram

The film was directed by Tony Scott and was released on 21st April 2004. The character of John W Creasy CIA agent, is played by the talented actor Denzel Washington. Dakota Fanning is the actress who played the character of Pita Ramos.

Is Man on Fire a good film?

Although the film received poor ratings from critics, it was an overall success among fans who found no fault with Denzel Washington's performance. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.7/10.

How old was Denzel Washington in Man on Fire?

According to the New York Times, Denzel was 66 years old.

How old was Dakota Fanning in Man on Fire?

Fanning was ten years old at the time.

Why did the father in Man on Fire have his daughter kidnapped?

Samuel Ramos's father passed away and left his family with a heavy debt. So Ramos thought it was good to have his daughter kidnapped for insurance money.

Is Man on Fire available on Netflix?

You can now watch Denzel Washington ace his role as John W Creasy from "Man on Fire" on Netflix. Photo: @mundo_cinematografico

Source: Instagram

Yes, it is available to stream on Netflix.

Was Man on Fire with Denzel Washington based on a true story?

Veteran actor Denzel Washington nailed his role as the bodyguard of the nine-year-old girl in the thriller Man on Fire. The film has, over time, received global recognition and even been added to the bursting Netflix catalog.

As a result, most people have become curious about the film, with most questioning if it was based on a true story. Unfortunately, it was not taken from a true story.

Instead, it was inspired by a novel bearing the same title written by A.J. Quinnell. It was adapted for the big screen by Brian Helgeland and Tony Scott.

Who is the real John W Creasy?

Although some people believe John W Creasy Man on Fire is a real person, most sources indicate he is a fictional character. He is the main protagonist of the thriller-drama adapted from the 1980 novel by Philip Nicholson. There was a film released in 1987 before Man on Fire where Scott Glenn played John's role.

Facts about the 2004 movie adaption

John W Creasy is a fictional character. The film is based on the 1980 novel by Philip Nicholson bearing the same title. Photo: @thatfilmclub

Source: Instagram

Below are some interesting facts about the filming of Man on Fire:

Initially, 20th Century Fox wanted the movie to be set in Italy. There was an early draft that was set in Naples. In the end, Mexico was chosen as the setting of the film.

The film's setting was set to be in Mexico, mainly due to the high kidnapping rate.

The Mexico City Police Chief helped make the movie, hoping it would raise attention to the issue of rising kidnapping in Mexico City.

Some characters' names were changed due to the change in the setting. For example, Rika Balletto was renamed Lisa Martin Ramos, and Pinta Balletto was renamed Lupita "Pita" Ramos.

Several characters had been considered for the role of Creasy, including Robert De Niro.

Dakota took piano lessons for her character.

The character of Rayburn was originally going to be played by the late actor Marlon Brandon.

There is a 2005 Indian remake of this movie titled Ek Ajnabee, starring Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan as John Creasy.

What happened to John Creasy?

Although in the novel John W Creasy survived, he unfortunately died in the film to save Pita. Photo: @cine._filx

Source: Instagram

In the novel, Pita is killed by the kidnappers, and Creasy survives. However, in the film, he dies, and Pita survives. John W Creasy's cause of death is determined to be injuries sustained after being shot five times.

Is Pita Ramos alive?

Yes, she is. In the film, John gives his life to save Pita.

Man on Fire is a thriller-drama film set in Mexico City, where the kidnapping rate was high. The main protagonist John W Creasy, a fictional character from the novel adaptation, gave his life to save Pita.

