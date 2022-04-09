My Kitchen Rules South Africa season 4: judges, requirements, how to audition

Good news to the fans of My Kitchen Rules South Africa! The cooking show has been renewed for a fourth season, which premieres on M-Net in September 2022. This article has everything you need to know regarding the audition requirements, judges, and application deadline.

My Kitchen Rules South Africa has provided an excellent platform for South Africans to showcase their culinary skills. Do not miss the chance to be part of this year’s teams, who are expected to offer more than what fans saw in season 3. There are no limiting Covid-19 restrictions, and contestants will have all the resources they need to showcase the magic they can create in their kitchens.

My Kitchen Rules South Africa format

The competition is done in two phases:

Instant restaurant phase

Successful applicants start at this phase. A team of two individuals is tasked with creating an instant restaurant. They are then required to serve a three-course dinner to fellow contestants and the competition judges.

Challenge phase

The pair that makes it in the first phase will face other contestants in new challenges. The tasks that follow will be carried out at the My Kitchen Rules headquarters and other locations across South Africa.

How to audition for My Kitchen Rules South Africa?

The audition is very easy, and anyone who knows their way around the kitchen should send their applications. All you need is a partner, who can be a friend, spouse, fiancé, or anyone with whom you have a great and authentic connection. The bond you share with your teammate is crucial if you want to go far in the competition.

You and your partner need to create a home audition video in which you are required to prepare your best dish. Ensure your team has the most creative menu because only 10 teams will be chosen. Your video should not be more than 100Mb.

Instead of sending the video, you can also provide a link to a streaming platform. If your video is on YouTube, make it in private mode and provide the password. Let the judges know about you during the cooking process.

After filming, head to the My Kitchen Rules website, fill in the required details, attach the video or link, and submit. Your application must adhere to all the terms and conditions to avoid disqualification. All applicants must be 18 years and above to enter the competition. You should also be a citizen of South Africa or have a permanent residence status.

The application window was opened on 5th April 2022 and will close on 8th May 2022. After the closing date, no further submissions will be received. Successful applicants will be contacted by the producer by 30th May 2022. Those who will not be shortlisted will not receive any communication.

My Kitchen Rules prize money

The MKRSA winning team will take home R1 million. During the competition, participants will be paid a stipend during the days they are on location, while those away from home will be paid per diem.

Who are the judges on My Kitchen Rules South Africa?

The fourth season will retain the show’s regular judges, Chef David Higgs, and award-winning artist, cook, guitarist, and vocalist J’Something. Several guest judges will also join the show.

Who wins My Kitchen Rules South Africa?

The pair with the best relationship, a great recipe, and the most delicious meal has the highest chance of taking home the MKRSA crown. Anyone who makes it past the auditions can emerge as the winner.

Where is My Kitchen Rules filmed in South Africa?

Seasons 1 and 2 were filmed at contestant homes, but season 3 was done in a production bubble due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Things will return to normal in season 4. Filming will be done at homes across South Africa during the first period (21st June 2022) and at a single location in the second period (1st September 2022).

Who won My Kitchen Rules South Africa in 2021?

Izak and Wessel, Stellenbosch University friends from the Western Cape, were the winning duo in the My Kitchen Rules season 3 held in 2021. They scored 80/100 in the season finale.

My Kitchen Rules South Africa season 4 will be a game-changer in the country’s culinary field. The entire season will be broadcast on M-Net (DStv 101). You can also watch My Kitchen Rules South Africa online on Showmax and other streaming platforms. Good luck to all the aspiring contestants!

