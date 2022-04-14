Where to watch Coraline right now | Can you watch the anime for free?

Coraline is an animated dark fantasy adventure adapted from Neil Gaiman‘s 2002 children’s novella. The anime tells the story of a young character who recently moved to a new block of flats. Her loving parents are so obsessed with work that they neglect her. She discovers a doorway to a parallel universe called Other World and what follows is a series of misery. The once lonely girl is the only hope for her parents. Is she fit enough to stop the mysterious Beldam?

The anime film has a fascinating storyline that you cannot afford to miss out on. However, the movie is not available on most free streaming sites. As a result, most people have been looking for options on where to watch Coraline right now. This article provides different options and lets you pick from the platforms available.

Where to watch Coraline

Coraline is an award-winning American horror film written by Henry Selick and produced by Laika as the studio's first feature film. The film was released in 2009, and within its first weekend, it had grossed $16.8 million. By the end of its run at the box office, it had grossed more than $124 million, making it the third highest-grossing stop-motion film.

These reviews have made it one of the sought after anime films a decade later. So, if you wish to catch up with the show's plot and what it is about, these details on where to watch the anime film provide the different platforms on which you can access it.

Netflix

Can I watch Coraline on Netflix? Yes, you can. However, it might not be available in all regions. Nevertheless, you can access the movie by making a few changes to your account. You can change your Netflix account to a region like Canada and watch the anime on Canadian Netflix with a few steps. You can also use a VPN.

HBO

Is Coraline on HBO max? Yes, the anime is available on HBO. You can stream the anime film on HBO Go or HBO Now.

Amazon Prime

Is Coraline on Amazon Prime? Yes, the Coraline full movie is available for streaming and renting on Amazon Prime.

Is Coraline on Hulu?

The anime is not on Hulu. However, the platform has endless options when it comes to animated content.

Is Coraline on Disney+?

The anime is not available on Disney Plus. However, you can check out animations such as Coco, and House of Mouse, among others.

Apple TV

If you have access to Apple TV, you can watch Coraline online. The anime is available in HD.

Where to watch Coraline for free

Where can I watch Coraline for free? Most of the platforms mentioned above require you to part with a few coins to service a subscription. However, some platforms do not need you to pay to watch the Coraline movie. These are the different options you can consider:

YouTube

Best believe you can watch the anime film for free. Therefore, you do not have to fuss about not being able to access any of the streaming platforms mentioned above; you can catch the anime on YouTube.

Roku

Roku is another option to consider if you are looking for ways to watch Coraline for free. Roku devices act as a home for all your entertainment. They also save you from expensive cable money. So, if you are in the USA and would like to watch the anime film for free, you need to have an account with Roku.

Vudu

Vudu is another platform to consider if you want to watch Coraline for free. The platform allows for Coraline streaming in HD.

Coraline is one of the best-selling anime films. So, if you are a fan of anime films, you should consider checking it out. You do not have to worry about details of where to watch Coraline. The options provided above provide endless ways of accessing the film.

