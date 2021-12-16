It's been a lit year for music videos and dance clips with many amazing dancing moments captured on camera making it to Briefly News' website

Peeps twerked and bopped as they showed off their insane moves in various clips that went viral through the year

Five dance videos stood out this year with peeps from all over the globe shaking what their mama gave them

Dancing and grooving to the beat of your own drum is something that keeps all South Africans sane. Peeps have been showing their moves off all year long through various social networking platforms.

TikTok and Twitter took centre stage with the dance clips as Saffas showed us what they were capable of with a number of different genres of music. Briefly News takes a quick look at our top five dance clips for the year 2021.

1. Viral video gives Mzansi bolt of energy to beat the Monday blues

A video that went viral showing a trio of men from Limpopo dancing energetically has helped Mzansi to keep the Monday blues at bay. Tweeps reacted enthusiastically to the video, which shows three men dancing on a stage in what looks like a rural village while the audience watches and applauds.

Halfway through the video, a man wearing blue pants, a yellow T-shirt and a hat breaks away from the trio and starts performing a solo dance, surprising everyone with his rhythmic moves. Actor, musician and healer @skandi_kid reacted by turning the video into a meme:

“Babe I’m performing in Limpopo. Performance:”

2. Local dancers light up the timeline with viral moves, Mzansi can't get enough: "Damn"

A pair of local abomajaivana showed why they were anything but two-left-footers as they had Mzansi fixated on the moves they served on the TikTok timeline.

The girl-boy duo shared a short clip of themselves getting down and dirty ahead of the December festivities, appearing to be in the studio for the steaming hot session.

Coming mid-song at the start of the clip, the male dancer, @devonmarshbank on the video-focused platform, jumps in and gyrates enthusiastically with his back to the camera, while his female counterpart in front of him egged him on.

Five amazing dance clips went viral this year and had peeps off their chairs, grooving along. Image: @devonmarshbank/ TikTok, @GomolemoSA / Twitter and @sanzito_plug / TikTok

Source: Twitter

3. “Dlala Majaivana”: Mzansi impressed by video of man’s long weekend dance

A guy's video has found its way to the internet family as he was in a buoyant mood. The video clip was posted on social media by @ChrisExcel102 and the guy is seen driving his car and listening to an Amapiano song.

He later gets out of the car and continues to sing his favourite tune. To make it more attractive, he decides to display his dancing moves and they really warm Mzansi as many people will go back to work on Monday.

Looking at the funny reactions, some social networkers were sharing hilarious comments and they believe the guy is from SABC1's telenovela, Uzalo.

4. Influencer takes trending Amapiano dance challenge to red carpet, Mzansi impressed: "You won the challenge"

French influencer Mr Boris Becker took a popular trend to the red carpet and South Africans were into it. The trend, which involves a person pretending to fall and then shaking their hips while being helped up, has garnered a large amount of popularity for different reasons.

Tumisho and DJ Manzo's hit Sax Dance can be heard playing in the background while Saffas remind each other that their hips don't lie. Often performed in a public setting, the trend combines confidence and rhythm with no room for mistakes.

The clip, posted by @sanzito_plug on his TikTok account, has gained the attention of thousands of social media users who couldn't help but vibe in the comments section.

5. "This generation can dance": Youngster shows off his dope dance moves

Some lucky people were born with the amazing ability to move their bodies in a way that not only entertains but also expresses their feelings. A young man with incredible dance skills was shared on our timelines.

In the clip that was shared on Twitter by @GomolemoSA, a schoolchild who looks no older than 15 can be seen in his uniform executing a number of dance styles with utter perfection and confidence.

"The sad generation can really dance yaz," Gomolemo captioned the amazing dance clip.

Man's unnatural dance moves have South Africans questioning life: "What's going on here?"

In other dance news, Briefly News previously reported that a TikTok clip of a man displaying some peculiar dance moves went viral on Twitter. The reshared video made its way to the bluebird app through popular user @kulanicool. The video is 30 seconds long but has a lot of locals scratching their heads.

It starts off with a man dressed formally standing on a stage. He starts amping himself up before breaking into the weirdest of dance moves. From hopping on one leg to shaking his hips really fast, this unidentified individual had the crowd wrapped around his finger.

Towards the end of his dance segment, he starts moving his shoulders in time with his legs. South African social media users really don't know what to make of the clip but they're sure enjoying it.

Source: Briefly.co.za