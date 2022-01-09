“Somebody Interfered With the Plug”: Bheki Cele Explains ANC Gala Blackout

Police Minister Bheki Cele has confirmed his suspicions of foul play at the ANC Gala Dinner, revealing that plugs were tampered with

Initial investigations show the lighting system in the dining hall had been messed with

So far, there are no suspects in the case but police findings will be released soon

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Police Minister Bheki Cele has confirmed that electricity systems were in fact tampered with on the evening of the ANC Gala Dinner. A sudden blackout left esteemed guests in the dark and definitely soured the glamourous affair.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has confirmed his suspicions of foul play at the ANC Gala Dinner, revealing that plugs were tampered with. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to Cele, police examined the area and initial investigations reveal someone had tampered with the light systems of the venues hall, exactly where Ramaphosa was giving his speech.

Further investigations are currently underway and the outcome will be revealed, News 24 reports.

The South African reports that the lights went out at around 9 pm just as President Ramaphosa was delivering his key address.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The President and Deputy President David Mabuza were whisked away shortly after leaving guests in the dar for about 15 minutes before the power returned.

Bheki Cele believes President Ramaphosa's speech was purposefully interrupted

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Bheki Cele, the Minister of Police, said that the power outage during President Ramaphosa's speech at a gala for the African National Congress (ANC)'s 110th anniversary was intentional.

When the power shut off, Ramaphosa was addressing business owners to thank them for supporting the economy and financially contributing to South Africa.

The president added that the ANC had brainstormed economic recovery plans, which will come into effect shortly, and then the power went off TimesLIVE reports.

Security concerns for Ramaphosa

The ANC NEC suspected that the sudden electricity outage could be a distraction tactic in an attack plan on the president. They immediately escorted Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza to cars that would drive them away from the venue.

According to News24, an inspection of the venue revealed that the hall's power supply box was tampered with. This was the only aspect of the electricity system that was changed or damaged in any way.

"Sabotage can be the term if you want to use it, but someone did interfere with the system. We will be coming soon with the outcomes of that investigation," Cele said.

Source: Briefly News