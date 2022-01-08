Bheki Cele Believes President Ramaphosa’s Speech Was Purposefully Interrupted

POLOKWANE - Bheki Cele, the Minister of Police, said that the power outage during President Ramaphosa's speech at a gala for the African National Congress (ANC)'s 110th anniversary was intentional.

When the power shut off, Ramaphosa was addressing business owners to thank them for supporting the economy and financially contributing to South Africa.

The president added that the ANC had brainstormed economic recovery plans, which will come into effect shortly, and then the power went off TimesLIVE reports.

Bheki Cele believes there is a reason President Ramaphosa's speech was cut short by a power outage. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Security concerns for Ramaphosa

The ANC NEC suspected that the sudden electricity outage could be a distraction tactic in an attack plan on the president. They immediately escorted Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza to cars that would drive them away from the venue.

According to News24, an inspection of the venue revealed that the hall's power supply box was tampered with. This was the only aspect of the electricity system that was changed or damaged in any way.

"Sabotage can be the term if you want to use it, but someone did interfere with the system. We will be coming soon with the outcomes of that investigation," Cele said.

Power cuts put a damper on Ramaphosa's speech

