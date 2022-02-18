Centre for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife director, Clint Halkett-Siddall, is a reptile lover who has received his fair share of snake bites in his line of work

His most interesting encounter was having to treat a green mamba that had its skin ripped off after being sucked through a water pump

He also shared his vast knowledge on some of the most interesting serpents as well as the amazing work done at CROW

Did you know that while the black mamba is a widely feared snake, it is not actually the most poisonous? Instead, it is really their size and aggression that makes them one of the dangerous snakes around. However, it is the land taipan that is actually the most venomous snake in the world.

Briefly News readers love learning about the slithery serpents and the creepy way they manage to give peeps a fright. Knowledgeable snake lover and director at the Centre for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW), Clint Halkett-Siddall shared a lot of interesting facts on the much-feared reptile group.

CROW director and confessed snake lover, Clint Halkett-Siddall with a black-headed python. Image: CROW / Facebook

Once bitten, twice shy - or not?

He shared how he has bitten thousands of times over the past 27 years of working with snakes but only once by a venomous one.

“My most interesting encounter was when treating an injured green mamba that was de-gloved (skin ripped off) down its back after being sucked through a water pump. I cared and monitored it for weeks before it was transferred to Ushaka Marine World. Green mambas don’t venture far from the coastline and are often mistaken for the harmless Natal spotted bush snake and other green snakes,” he recounted.

We’re often told snakes are more afraid of humans than we are of them, but is that really true?

“Snakes are very shy animals and would rather move away when they detect a person is coming. The main reasons for people getting bitten are when they try to pick up or kill a snake as well as when a snake is cornered and feels threatened. Puff adders are the exception as they need to be cryptic and remain in one place for a long period of time.

“They tend not to move off like other snakes when humans approach and thus are actually responsible for the most snake bites in Africa and thus would be classed as Africa’s deadliest snake despite having a cytotoxic venom,” shared Clint.

CROW director Clint Hallkett-Siddall with Indigo the reticulated python. Image: CROW / Facebook

CROW, which houses a few fascinating serpents, is Durban’s only registered and fully permitted wildlife rehabilitation centre.

They recently released a Southern African python which happens to be Clint’s favourite snake, into the Karkloof Nature Reserve. The four-metre female was in rehabilitation for the past 18 months.

Giving wildlife a second chance

From mongoose to genets, monkeys to birds and scrub hares to reptiles, CROW provides indigenous wildlife with a second chance at a free, safe and sustainable life in the wild.

Originally founded in 1977 by local conservationist Isolde Mellet, CROW was the first dedicated wildlife rehabilitation centres in South Africa. Following a move to its current home and official founding place in Yellowwood Park in 1980, the centre’s small but dedicated team was able to expand its operation – helping to rescue, rehabilitate and release between 3000 and 4000 injured, orphaned and displaced wild animals each year.

The centre is a registered non-profit organisation, meaning it is completely reliant on donations and the generosity of the public to keep doors open. Their philosophy is that even the smallest donation helps the doors to stay open.

To donate or volunteer call 031 462 1127 during office hours, 083 212 5281 after hours or visit www.crowkzn.co.za for more information.

