A young lady has impressed many with her energy-filled dance moves in entertaining videos uploaded on social media

The Queen of Salsa proved that she is versatile and multi-talented during a dance session with some young men at Menscook Catering & Logistics

She was captured on camera taking them through unusual dance steps with vigor while in her heels

The exciting clips have left peeps in disbelief as many have shared their views about her agility and energy

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A young lady famously known as the Queen of Salsa has shown that she's a woman of many talents as she delivered impressive and energy-filled dance moves in Instagram videos.

The multi-talented young lady was captured on camera leading a group of young men at Menscook Catering & Logistics in a dance session as they entertained themselves.

In the clips, the Queen of Salsa takes the young men through some dance steps jamming to Turn Up, a song by Ghanaian highlife singer Kuami Eugene.

A talented lady in heels called the Queen of Salsa led a group of men in a dance and the videos are thrilling. Photo credit: @menscookgh

Source: Instagram

Queen of Salsa, who is famed for her unrivalled and captivating skills as a salsa and kizomba instructor, dominated the stage with her stunning modern moves while in heels.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The young men followed her steps as they vibed and performed to Kuami Eugene's banger. Three videos from their rehearsal were uploaded on Instagram, grabbing the attention of social media users.

Watch the videos below:

Briefly News has selected some of the comments below:

Roy_kiddyrocks commented:

''We need an energy drink.''

Kour_kor13 said:

''Please do not allow her torment Elton for us ooo.''

Iam_esiturkson commented:

''We will all dance and be happy now and forget the E-levy and everything that concerns the government.''

Adwoa_nessa asked:

''How did she manage to run in those heels .''

Iamprincesspatty said:

''And who's girlfriend is that, with all that sweat oozing out .''

kl_enam_ commented:

''I quit my dance class just yesterday on this note I have to resume class today.''

1670_events said:

''You guys have met your meeter.''

''Wow, she managed to dance in those heels,'' DeeSam said.

Uncle joins lady’s energetic dance at wedding celebration, peeps love their vibe

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that social media users could not get enough of a South African woman dancing at a wedding celebration. It seemed as though nothing could get between the elderly lady and her unforgiving urge to shake her booty.

The lady shook her hips from side to side before she was joined by a man who couldn't hold back his rhythm. The man displayed some equally unique dance moves as they were hyped up by onlookers.

The video was posted on TikTok and stirred reactions from thousands of online users.

@tdmartell said:

"Twerking has always been an African thing."

Source: Briefly News