Information Technology specialist Abdul Malik Tejan-Sie left his home country of Sierra Leone to feed his hunger for education

He graduated from Durban Computer College with Cum Lade in 2014 and earned other IT certifications while working odd jobs to realise his dream of studying further in India

Today he is a director at the Africa School of Technology, where he is creating information technologists as well as imparting crucial life skills

Information Technology (IT) specialist and skills developer Abdul Malik Tejan-Sie’s drive and focus have not only secured him a bright future and seen him travel the world, but he has also impacted youth along the way.

The young man spoke to Briefly News about his humble beginnings of how he came to South Africa with R450 in his pocket and is now teaching youth innovative skills in the dynamic world of IT.

IT Specialist Abdul Malik Tejan-Sie s passionate about education and the youth. Image: Abdul Malik Tejan-Sie

A hunger for education

The 29-year-old, originally from Freetown in Sierra Leone, arrived in South Africa in 2013 to further his higher education in IT.

He said life in Mzansi has been meaningful and exciting, particularly when it comes to dealing with people from cultures.

“It makes you see every challenge unique. The process of learning from what others are going through is inspirational.”

“I have always been passionate about technology since the age of 13 years when I had my first computer, which is what made me choose tech over my then career option which was law,” he said.

Studying abroad

While studying in 2013, he saved money from his part-time job as a delivery guy for a restaurant in the Durban beach area.

The IT fundi graduated from Durban Computer College with Cum Lade in 2014. From there, he went on to pursue opportunities in India, where he earned certification in Oracle Certified Java software engineer, Microsoft Certified Professional Cisco Certified Network Associate Ethical Council Certified Ethical Hacker, and ITIL.

After that, he worked for a company as a junior developer for a few months, earning him enough to sponsor his studies abroad.

“The experience was good. It was a different compared to being in South Africa because in India, I really felt away from home. But the skills and knowledge I gained was worth it and it what I am implementing today at the Africa School of Technology,” said the college director.

Giving back to Mzansi youth

He has paid all his years of schooling and hard work forward by educating South African youth.

At Africa School of Technology, Abdul strives to not only train learners to become skilled technologists, intellectuals, and leaders but also encourage them to mould themselves into better human beings.

Abdul also teaches life skills which he has picked up throughout the years in his private capacity, as well as working with NPOs by overseeing their IT skills training department. He shared that seeing his craft creating a meaningful impact in other people's lives is what he loves most about what he does.

“I have been doing my best and it is something I will not stop doing. It gives my life meaning and it motivates me to know that my knowledge is giving back to the youth of this country. Life is more rewarding if you look at the influence you have created in others,” said Abdul who was among the Top 15 SA Geeks in 2019.

Proudest achievements

His other proud achievements include working on developing software that is helping South African youth in high schools to access funding to universities over the last five years.

Some of his life challenges have been unlearning being impulsive with life decisions.

“It was hard coming to SA without knowing anyone with just R450. Trying to gain trust from the people I used to interact with as a foreigner was hard. I’d advise anyone considering to migrate to try to build a network before you make a move.”

His biggest life lesson:

“Education is the mother of leadership.”

