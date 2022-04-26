A man has left the people of Mzansi shook after he shared how his glass table just randomly shattered in the middle of the night

Twitter user @Kels18Area shared a picture of his coffee table that is now a bunch of pieces of glass scattered across his lounge

Some peeps feel the man better get his home cleansed, while others were a tad more rational and went with science

When you wake up to shattering glass, best believe you are calling Ghostbusters! A Mzansi man was left puzzling when he woke up to the sound of his glass coffee table shattering into a million pieces.

Twitter user @Kels18Area woke up in a panic when his glass coffee table shattered out of the blue. Image: Twitter / @Kels18Area

Source: Twitter

We have all watched enough horror movies to know that the first things ghosts seem to attack are glass objects, it has to be the force of the sound effects or something, LOL.

Twitter user @Kels18Area let his people know that something fishy is going on at home because his perfectly good glass coffee table is now lying shattered across the lounge floor in a million pieces.

“Woke up to this... Table shattered. Started checking around to see if someone broke in.”

Mzansi calls on spiritual healers to cleanse this man’s home, something’s up

While many swiftly jumped to supernatural conclusions, there were some level headed folk who educated peeps on expansion and contraction and the normalness of glass randomly breaking due to change. Chill, Cassper ain’t going to hurt you!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@MaboteMaboko said:

“It happened to me in 2019… no one believed us, Security at my place thought my wife & i had a fight … that table blew and there was nothing left of that top part.”

@dee_pee____ said:

“It’s the contraction and expansion of the glass. during the day when it’s hot it expands, then at night if contracts due to low.! So it sags and starts cracking inside until it bursts.”

@elsaheedgroup said:

“There is a lot of Vibration and energy going on around your home, as a matter of urgency you need energy cleansing in your home ”

@monicabrancon said:

@bozzie_t said:

