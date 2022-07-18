A lady took to social media to share how her sister did not meet a certain job requirement based on her height

She also shared that her sister was left heartbroken after being told she was too short and Mzansi sympathised with her

A lady took to social media to share how her sister was turned down from getting a job due to her height even after successfully passing the interview process.

A lady shared how her sister was denied a job by a car company even after passing her interview. Image: @MazikodeThah/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Thah Mazikode (@MazikodeThah) took to Twitter to share her dismay after learning how her sister was rejected by a local car supply plant following a medical assessment that deemed her too short for the applied position.

“My sister was called for an interview at a local car supply plant (or factory) She passed the interview and was called for medical tests.. she went today kwathiwa she’s too short. My heart... She’s been crying lokhe ebuyile,” Thah wrote in the tweet.

Many South African social media users were left saddened by the news, with many expressing that they found it unfair that the lady was given false hope and put through so much by the company only to be denied a job over something she has no control over.

@Thembekanzimase said:

“Exactly what happened to me back in 2012 with Transnet, was called for an assessment test I passed, I was then called for an interview ngayiphasa, lastly was called for a medical test and I was told I didn't meet the minimum height of 1.6M ngoba ngu 1.58M that was the end of me.”

@mokone_eddie wrote:

“Is height a medical condition though? I mean they can't say they are doing "medical" and then a natural thing like height is now a medical condition.”

@iamthobani reacted:

“I know that hey n it’s so painful, once did medicals with some lady n they didn’t take her cause she was skinny n bathi she won’t survive in a plant as a Process controller..”

@ChukwuTirzah commented:

“So they didn't notice her height until they finish the medical tests. Quite strange and what does her height has to do with her potential employer? There's something else they're not saying, this is just an excuse for changing their minds.”

@mtungwazijackie replied:

“So height it’s an issue again? Mr Malema can you help her get this job by going to this car supply plant. Just to see what criteria they use really sad.”

Source: Briefly News