Many South Africans are congratulating Candidate Officer Phuti Calvin Moloto on his accolades and achievements, as he's just qualified as a military pilot

The determined pilot is able to operate impressive military aircraft, such as a large multi-transport helicopter

Commenters showered the candidate officer with praise, saying that he is inspirational to those who are disadvantaged

Candidate Officer Phuti Calvin Moloto (29) is a qualified military pilot who has overcome trials and tribulations to achieve his goal. Image: Thembi Simelane-Nkadimeng

Source: Facebook

A hard-working Limpopo man has received tons of praise online for his excellent accomplishment of being a trained pilot who has overcome many obstacles in his life.

Candidate Officer Phuti Calvin Moloto is a military pilot at the ripe age of 29. He is qualified to operate a Mi-8MT transport military helicopter and a Mi-24 Hind Attack helicopter, which are both complex and impressive pieces of military equipment. His training took place at the Syzran Higher Military Aviation School for pilots in Russia.

The pilot is not only skilled in operating impressive machinery; a Facebook user, Thembi Simelane-Nkadimeng, stated:

"[Calvin Moloto] also holds degrees in aircraft flight operations engineering, special military training and Russian-to-English translation."

These outstanding skills didn't just happen overnight, it took the candidate officer six years to accomplish all this. Thembi also pointed out:

"He too experienced long walking distances to school in the scorching sun and having very limited resources for learning, BUT he refused to give up."

Many users found his journey and accomplishment inspirational, with Matome Wa Mei commenting:

"Very inspiring to the underprivileged and disadvantaged communities."

Facebook user Nkhumbuleni Mulovhedzi jumped on the congratulatory train:

"This is amazing... not many have achieved this far. Congratulations."

In a more funny comment, Wilhelmina van Dyk asked:

"But can he jump from one flying helicopter into another flying helicopter while shooting a machine gun? Just asking?"

Godwin Chibaka explained how encouraging the achievements of the pilots are by stating:

"Very Encouraging youngster, someone to admire to and to encourage others to work hard and achieve their goals congratulations young man mu Africa can do it"

