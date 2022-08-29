A woman and her mother are fast food retailers who never expected to meet an extraordinary customer

The kind lady thanked an anonymous blesser on her social media post and tagged a prominent Facebook group in hopes of finding her

Mzansi was moved by a stranger's giving spirit and surprised by a lovely note that was written for two hard-working people

An inspired secret admirer gave two strangers a gift to thank them for keeping her inspired daily.

A woman on social media shared a warm message thanking her anonymous blesser. Image: Tsholofelo Thenda/Facebook

A local mama and her daughter Sibu were caught off guard by a woman who approached them to hand them a sealed envelope and then left before giving them her name.

In the envelope were a lovely letter and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The secret admirer penned:

"I always see you first thing in the morning, and I'm blessed by how hard you work. No matter the weather, you are always up at 5am."

She added that she was entirely inspired by their work ethic and wanted to give them a little appreciation for inspiring her.

Tsholofelo Thenda posted the note on Facebook and tagged the #ImStaying group. Tsholofelo wrote that she was proud to have been able to also experience a moment of the famous hashtag and hoped that her anonymous blesser would see her post.

She penned:

"Mama is really happy... I'm staying for people like you who appreciate total strangers."

Other Facebook users who saw Tsholofelo's appreciation post were inspired by her blesser and thought her note a truly beautiful touch.

Tsholofelo Thenda shared a letter her anonymous blesser gave her and her mother. Tsholofelo Thenda/Facebook

Take a look at how some of Mzansi reacted below:

Chantelle De Klerk commented:

"Absolutely awesome. I just love this post. It's a great inspiration for us all."

Zarene Govender said:

"How beautiful. Love, love, love this. It’s the note more than the cash, which I am in awe of."

Theresa Swart replied;

"So inspiring and good to see people caring for one another."

Anastasia Maharaj wrote:

"Aaah, man. How beautiful! Simply love this!! God is great! ❤"

Melly Soobiah commented:

"Such a beautiful gesture ❤️"

