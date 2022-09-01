A woman got contacted by an old friend asking to borrow R1 000 to release trading profits she was expecting

The sceptical lady shared the conversation with peeps online and shared her suspicion about the things she was told

Mzansi weighed in on the interaction, with many peeps convinced its an elaborate scam, while others shared their own stories

A sceptical woman went online to share that her old friend asked her for R1 000 to release trading profits.

A lady shared that an old friend of hers asked to borrow R1 000 to release trading profits, and Mzansi was very suspicious. Images: Elizaveta Starkova, Deagreez/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

is the woman with the suspicions, and she got Mzansi peeps on Twitter to put their investigative caps on.

The old chum explains to the lady why she needs money, claiming that a man named John Gatti helped her to accumulate R80 000 in trading profits. She states that the profits are ready and waiting, with only an R1 000 release fee being needed.

The sceptical lady's suspicion grows as she asks her why she doesn't use some of the money from the trading profits she accrued. The old friend then gives a strange explanation and insists it's not a scam, but the more cunning lady doesn't buy it.

Mzansi tweeps slid into the comment section to give their own opinion on the peculiar situation, with many sharing their own stories. See the responses below:

@ProudVillageGal said:

"This how my friend got a scammed 11K she's still not okay even now."

@LesegoMahlako commented:

"Aowa, there’s no way in hell she’s explaining this to you and not realising that none of this isn’t making sense. I refuse to believe this."

@MabuduOfhani mentioned:

"Lol chances is that it's not even the real John Ghatti."

@JimmyRamokgopa shared:

"R1500 to over R80k in less than a year. Our people need financial literacy."

@that_one_Him stated:

"The same story when people say "I got hacked"; no you handed over privileges of your account when your removed your email and added theirs "

@adrowningpisces said:

"Lmao they’re just tryna swindle you off of a thousand bucks."

@Sbuddahmlangeni commented:

"I'm sure she already owes people thinking she'll pay them when she gets that 80k"

@Dukiswa asked:

"Wow, it's that easy to scam someone?"

