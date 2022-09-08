Global site navigation

South Africans Track Down and Help Pregnant Woman Get Dream Photoshoot, Gets Makeover: “So Beautiful”
People

South Africans Track Down and Help Pregnant Woman Get Dream Photoshoot, Gets Makeover: “So Beautiful”

by  Siphesihle Luthango
  • South Africans tracked down and helped a pregnant woman to get her dream photoshoot as well as a makeover
  • The lady was trending online after her maternity photos went viral, with many ridiculing the poor woman
  • Mzansi peeps rejoiced once they saw the final result and were happy that she got to experience something she dreamed of

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

South Africans decided to act in the name of ubuntu and tracked down a pregnant woman who went viral so that she could get a dream photo shoot.

Peeps tracked down a pregnant lady to help her
Peeps tracked down a pregnant lady to help her with a spectacular makeover and dream photoshoot. Images: urbantetezuva/ Instagram
Source: Instagram

urbantetezuva was the darling that helped out the woman. She posted the results on Instagram, where much of the fan-fare stems from.

The expecting woman posted pictures of her previous photoshoot online, and the reception was completely unpleasant. She became a meme on places like Facebook, where individuals compared her to Rihanna.

Read also

Social media users show love to humble woman showing off her simple but gorgeous bedroom, fit for a queen

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

This prompted some public-spirited South Africans to come to the woman's aid, and she got it. Zuba Urban Tete got a hold of her and gave the soon-to-be mom a glamorous makeover.

Her makeup and hair were done to perfection; to top it all off, she had a well-shot and professional photoshoot. Mzansi applauded the hairstylist and others for helping the woman as well as complimenting how the pregnant lady looked. See the responses below:

amai_reirei said:

"Wow, beautiful. Please be blessed for this."

beingprue shared:

"Nothing beats this true love u offered and the true smile she has "

clethelfash posted:

"God bless everyone involved in making her photoshoot so beautiful.❤️❤️"

ozay_malone mentioned:

"This is so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Love this spirit Hope we all learn."

Read also

William Last shares cute daddy-daughter moment in heart-warming video, peeps salute his parenting: "Good dad"

ruedzimba commented:

"Thank you for this Zuva. May God richly bless you for stepping in for another woman."

shamisogumbo said:

"This is kindness "

geestacie shared:

"She is carrying a blessing. You’re blessed mami❤️"

patricia_chikoromo posted:

"I don't know why I'm crying Very beautiful ❤️"

Social media users show love to humble woman showing off her simple but gorgeous bedroom, fit for a queen

In another story, Briefly News previously on how there is nothing better than having a comfy and sacred space to come home to after a long day at work. A gorgeous Mzansi babe showed off her lush room on social media and had people gushing all over it.

Your bedroom is a reflection of who you are. Be it a fluffy scatter cushion, like in this lady’s case, or a band poster on the wall, every element is a little piece of you.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel