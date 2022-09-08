South Africans tracked down and helped a pregnant woman to get her dream photoshoot as well as a makeover

The lady was trending online after her maternity photos went viral, with many ridiculing the poor woman

Mzansi peeps rejoiced once they saw the final result and were happy that she got to experience something she dreamed of

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

South Africans decided to act in the name of ubuntu and tracked down a pregnant woman who went viral so that she could get a dream photo shoot.

Peeps tracked down a pregnant lady to help her with a spectacular makeover and dream photoshoot. Images: urbantetezuva/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

urbantetezuva was the darling that helped out the woman. She posted the results on Instagram, where much of the fan-fare stems from.

The expecting woman posted pictures of her previous photoshoot online, and the reception was completely unpleasant. She became a meme on places like Facebook, where individuals compared her to Rihanna.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

This prompted some public-spirited South Africans to come to the woman's aid, and she got it. Zuba Urban Tete got a hold of her and gave the soon-to-be mom a glamorous makeover.

Her makeup and hair were done to perfection; to top it all off, she had a well-shot and professional photoshoot. Mzansi applauded the hairstylist and others for helping the woman as well as complimenting how the pregnant lady looked. See the responses below:

amai_reirei said:

"Wow, beautiful. Please be blessed for this."

beingprue shared:

"Nothing beats this true love u offered and the true smile she has "

clethelfash posted:

"God bless everyone involved in making her photoshoot so beautiful.❤️❤️"

ozay_malone mentioned:

"This is so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Love this spirit Hope we all learn."

ruedzimba commented:

"Thank you for this Zuva. May God richly bless you for stepping in for another woman."

shamisogumbo said:

"This is kindness "

geestacie shared:

"She is carrying a blessing. You’re blessed mami❤️"

patricia_chikoromo posted:

"I don't know why I'm crying Very beautiful ❤️"

Social media users show love to humble woman showing off her simple but gorgeous bedroom, fit for a queen

In another story, Briefly News previously on how there is nothing better than having a comfy and sacred space to come home to after a long day at work. A gorgeous Mzansi babe showed off her lush room on social media and had people gushing all over it.

Your bedroom is a reflection of who you are. Be it a fluffy scatter cushion, like in this lady’s case, or a band poster on the wall, every element is a little piece of you.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News