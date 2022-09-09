Altruistic businessman Collen Mashawana blessed a less fortunate family of nine with a new home, which brought the father to tears

The family had been living in a dilapidated shack that only had two rooms and relied on social grants to survive

Mzansi lauded Collen for his initiative, with many commending him for his continued effort to change the lives of the severely underprivileged

Collen Mashawana helped out an impoverished family of nine with a new home, which was quite an emotional experience for the father.

Selfless businessman Collen Mashawana aided a family of nine with a new home, and the act brought happiness to Mzansi. Images: Collen Mashwana/ Facebook

The shared the post on Facebook, where he detailed the family's story and received critical praise from the masses.

Collen told the tale about the poor family of nine who had been living in a two-room shack and relied on social grants to survive. He also shared the story of the father, Oom Dirk Coetzee, who had lost both his grandchild and mother in a span of two months.

After seeing the terrible circumstances and conditions the family was living in, Collen decided to build them a three-bedroom house with a living room, dining room, bathroom, electricity and tiles.

Collen ended his post by saying:

"Getting to know the family has been an incredible experience and we look forward to witnessing the family’s new journey to a more meaningful life."

Mzansi was absolutely moved by the kind and selfless act, with many commending Collen for his philanthropic deeds. See the responses below:

Nandi Masechaba Nana commented:

"WOW. Blessings to you, your family and your team "

Richard Chakwizira said:

"Their well-being is your well-being. Always inspired by your kindness."

Glenda Mfolo Mncwabe mentioned:

"You never disappoint sir, more blessings upon you Mr Mashawana "

Nikiwe Ntshobane shared:

"May God keep on Blessing you sir "

Phumudzo Calvin Matodzi posted:

"You are a true ambassador of God keep good work."

Marvelous Makhubele said:

"May God continue to bless you "

Gladness Mopane commented:

"Mara Collen. Wena mos u are a government on your own nje."

Gibson Mwila Mulenga mentioned:

"May God look after you just as you look after those who are in need."

