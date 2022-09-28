Altruistic businessman Collen Mashawana shared his last meal with a sweet gogo before handing over a new home to her

The entrepreneur had met the lady earlier on in August when he found out that her house had collapsed from flooding

Peeps across South Africa found the philanthropist's actions to be inspirational and told him to keep up the good work

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Being a selfless person who always cares about local communities is what Collen Mashawana does very well. He shared his last meal with a sweet gogo before he handed over her new house.

Entrepreneur Collen Mashawana had one last meal with a lovely granny before handing her a new home, bringing tears to South Africans. Images: @collenmashawane/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

Collen Mashawana took to the socials to give the wonderful announcement in a heartfelt Twitter post that tugged at peeps tear ducts. The post was accompanied by a stirring caption that described how gogo Maphumulo thought it would be impossible to get a new home.

Collen met the sweet lady back in August when the lovely senior citizen's home collapsed due to the KZN floods. His foundation quickly rushed to the scene to assess how bad the situation is; a little over a month later, here we are.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The selfless act touched many South Africans across the country, who commended the entrepreneur for his relentless philanthropic ways. See the comments below:

@PLEMEKO said:

"You're an inspiration, Sir. Indeed you are a selfless leader. God bless."

@fungai_katuruza commented:

"Many blessings unto you❤️"

@duma3_thuli mentioned:

"You are that light at the end of the tunnel banna im inspired to do the same even though i don't have much, but the little I have I will share thanks for making the world a better place God bless you."

@Gomagoma82 posted:

"I love what you doing. God bless you."

@KeKe44053461 shared:

"May God protect you and bless you more my brother, you are doing amazing work "

@ThabangMakhet12 said:

"We need more people like you Sir, you're always doing the God's work."

@cbobo_bulunga commented:

"You are selfless Mr Mashawana may the Lord richly reward you "

@Mafi_67084 mentioned:

"You bring hope to the hopeless, you are a blessing, buti. Thank you."

@ponky_david shared:

"Inspirational."

Businessman shares plan to build home for 80-year-old gogo and 2 unemployed grandchildren, peeps applaud

In another, Briefly News previously reported that public-spirited businessman Collen Mashawana went online to share his plan to help build a home for an 80-year-old gogo and her two unemployed grandchildren.

The inspirational entrepreneur, Collen Mashawana, shared the heart-warming initiative on Facebook, where he also highlighted the damage that the KZN floods had caused:

"The recent floods experienced in KZN has caused damage to housing and infrastructure. Due to the severe conditions, many people were left displaced and are still picking up the pieces."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News