Event promoter and musician Dogg Dbn took to the socials to announce that he is officially off the market

The business owner became somewhat famous after Black Coffee gifted him a pair of sneakers that cost R50 000

Folks across Mzansi descended upon the comment section to ululate with glee and to celebrate the achievement

Entrepreneur and house music enthusiast Dogg Dbn had some news he was delighted to share. Through a lengthy post online, he announced that he was off the market and had found his soulmate.

Business owner Dogg Dbn told the world he was off the market, and the world responded in kind. Images: Dogg Dbn/ Facebook

The full-time dad made the grand proclamation in a Facebook post, detailing how the world is not in a great place and how difficult it is to find a good woman.

Dogg was relatively unknown a few years ago, prompting some newspapers to write an introductory piece about him and what he does. According to TimesLive, he owns a marketing company and is an event promoter.

The successful businessman also became a bit famous after Black Coffee gifted him a pair of sneakers worth a whopping R50 000, prompting The Citizen to also write a piece on him as well. The Facebook post also highlights how loving he is towards his partner.

South Africans came in droves to shower the man with praise. See the comments below:

Olefied Khetha said:

"I wish you all the best big brother ❤️ This is beautiful, I’m inspired..too bad I haven’t found the one, but my time is coming."

Nontobeko Mkhize commented:

"This is so beautiful ❤️ I wish u all the best in life."

Ndou Ntando mentioned:

"Congratulations, I’m all for the caption ❤️"

Nicky Magewushe posted:

"Thank you for honouring your promise congratulations to u guys "

Lihle Nkazie Xulu said

"Love is so beautiful ❤️ May God bless your Union. Congratulations Bhuti."

Slondiwe Majola commented:

"I wish you nothing but the best, guys. Congratulations "

Pearl Sithole mentioned:

"Congratulations to you guys "

Lutharndo Mnguni posted:

"Congratulations. My favorite couple I love you so much god bless you "

