It has been a drama-filled week, packed with a lot of cheesecake jokes, thanks to Sonia Booth dishing cheating allegations regarding her husband, soccer player Matthew Booth.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Matthew Booth and his alleged cheesecake mistress drama have been the talk of Mzansi. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Just in case you missed it, Sonia gave a tell-all about her soccer player husband's affair with Bongani Moller since early 2022 in a series of saucy social media posts.

Briefly News was on it, obviously, bringing our reader all the hot news regarding the scandal. One part of the spilt tea that everyone found amusing was the fact that Matthew had apparently given his side woman a cheesecake, lol.

Nando’s got to it, and so did Mzansi TikTok star Paballo Kgware and Checkers, lol, of all places!

Here are three hot stories that had Mzansi citizens pouring fuel on the Booth fire:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Nando’s has no chill as it takes spicy swipe at Sonia and Matthew Booth amid cheating scandal, SA amused

The Nando's SA marketing team were at it again with their spicy banter on social media. In a sly Twitter post, they poked fun at the trending cheating scandal between Sonia Booth and her husband.

The Twitter post relates to Sonia revealing how her soccer legend hubby baked a cheesecake for his alleged mistress Bongani Moller. They really never miss a thing.

Tiktok star Paballo Kgware pokes fun at Matthew Booth with funny video: “Never look at cheesecake the same”

The cheesecake jokes ran thick! TikTok star Paballo Kgware poked fun at Matthew Booth in a hilarious clip that left Mzansi in stitches.

The clip was inspired by scandalous allegations that involved the famous former Bafana Bafana soccer player and his apparent cheesecake offerings. Kgware went all in!

Checkers joins in on booth cheating drama on app, advertises different cheesecake ingredients and Tupperware

This came out of nowhere! Checkers surprised peeps and joined in on the Booth cheating drama on their app by advertising different cheesecake ingredients.

@Tumi213 found out about this on the Checkers app and shared the screenshots of his findings on the socials. The Twitter post tickled the funny bones of South Africans who couldn't believe the snaps.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News