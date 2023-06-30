A woman working as an occupational therapist showed people that she is enjoying her community service in KZN

The lady from the Western Cape made content out of her experience living in the rural areas of South Africa

Many people who saw the professional's video thought it was interesting to see what she has learned about the people so far

One lady originally from the Western Cape went through a big culture change. The woman was assigned to serve in KZN rural areas.

A TikTok video shows an occupational therapist in rural KZN for her community service demonstrating what she learned from the people. Image: @erinyoung31

Source: TikTok

In a video that got thousands of likes, the hard worker shared how she has adjusted to people's practices and customs. Many people commented that they were entertained by what she learned.

South African health worker shows wholesome experience in community service

One woman, @erinyoung31, showed people she has learned quite a lot during her service in rural areas as an occupational therapist. The lady says she likes how locals have fascinating customs, such as saying "knock knock" while knocking on the door. She also enjoys how people always greet each other and even pass things with specific gestures. Watch the video below:

South Africans impressed by occupational therapist's experience

Online users love to see people experience others' cultures. Many people commented that the woman is as good as a native in the rural areas.

taste_SA wrote:

"Well done for learning. I respect people who appreciate the importance of integrating in the community you're in."

Nina Schirmer remarked:

"One thing I love about South Africa is that we use "sorry" less as an apology and more of an expression of sympathy."

nondumisomkhwebane said:

"Those respectful hand gestures are very important."

Lucebiso Malinga added:

" Another thing in Zulu when you greet an older person you say sanibonani even though it's normal used in plural but it's a show of respect."

Yenzi girl praised the occupational therapist:

"Girllllllllll! That “ngiyaphila” was well executed."

