A car accident that left the car submerged in a yard pool has confused many on social media

The TikTok post received over a million views, and questions from Netizens followed hot on the post's heels

Some mocked the accident, and others thought the driver's night was too wild

An accident left many bewildered as they asked themselves how a car flew over the wall and into someone's swimming pool. Image: Superman Sakie/ drbimages

A car flew over the wall of a house and landed straight into a pool, leaving South Africans on TikTok with many unanswered questions.

Although it is not clear what type of car it is, what is clear is that it destroyed the wall and is swimming in the pool, much to the dismay of the house owner.

Wall destroyed by car that drove into pool

Superman Sakie posted the video with the following caption:

"No mercy in La Mercy. Come to the beach, they said. It will be fun, they said."

The video shows a silver SUV submerged in a swimming pool.

It then pans to the side of the wall, showing the extent of the damage done to the wall.

Watch the video here:

Netizens struggle to make sense of accident

Social media users were left scratching their heads, wondering how the car drove into the wall.

Bassy was at a loss for words.

"I don't even know where to start asking."

NextLevel_RR commented on the strength of the net which held the car.

"That pool net is strong. It kept the car floating."

Michelle Tinx Gouws thought the driver, who drove straight through the wall, had too much fun that night.

"Friday night was mos lit."

Mella commented that the accident happened at her neighbour's house.

"I still can't understand how she did that."

Leo pointed out how difficult it would be to report to the insurance company.

According to Just Money, many cars in South Africa are uninsured.

"How would I explain this to the insurance company?"

Man provides commentary after crashing car into wall

