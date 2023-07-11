A Mzansi woman took to social media to complain about the bony chicken pieces in her braai pack

The disappointed woman posted a TikTok video showing the scrawny portions with barely any meat on them

South Africans could relate to her frustration, but some said in the comments that she mistakenly bought the soup pack

A video of a woman vented on TikTok about her Goldi Braai Pack. Image: @just_angeliq

Source: TikTok

SA woman shows giant bones in her Goldi Braai pack

One content creator expressed her disappointment with the Goldi chicken braai pack she bought.

She uploaded a video on her TikTok account @just_angeliq displaying the pieces with more bones than meat.

Goldi Braai Pack video goes TikTok viral

The woman kept exclaiming her disbelief in the viral clip that amassed a staggering 275 000 views in just two days. Over 1 000 cried with her in the comments, and some insisted that she grabbed the soup pack instead of the braai pack.

Many netizens said they prefer to buy fresh chicken portions because they can see exactly what they are buying from the grocery store.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users weigh in on the frozen chicken pack

@sbosh7204 said:

"You bought the chicken bones."

@marilynbrown160 shared:

"That's why I don't buy braai packs. Rather buy fresh chicken trays."

@bongs1230 commented:

"The first piece looks like a shoe."

@rato_2022 wrote:

"Heh, banna. At first, I thought you were an archaeologist."

@natasja asked:

"What does the pack say? Braai pack or soup mix?"

@user2966153482939 stated:

"This is soup pack next time try to buy chicken potions."

@katlegomosako added:

"2kg ka 45.00. You bought a soup pack. You must check."

@phiwemadikizela commented:

"Full chicken or fresh chicken tray is the best."

Woman astonished by size of Goldi chicken pieces, TikTok leaves Mzansi with questions

In another article, Briefly News reported that a TikTok brought attention to the size of the pieces of meat she got. The woman expressed in the video how she did not expect them to be so big.

Online users shared their experiences with buying frozen chicken. Many said that they had the same reaction after opening their bags.

