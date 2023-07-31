A babe showed off her dance moves at a wedding she attended on TikTok as a maid of honour

She participated in the Bacardi Dance challenge, which has swept the nation of late and has people displaying talent in dancing

Bacardi music has its origins in the early 2000s and has influenced artists like Focalistic and gave birth to a generation of Tshwane music makers

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A beautiful hun showed off her fly dance moves at a wedding she attended. Image: @shaddsxx

Source: TikTok

A woman slayed the Bacardi dance at her friend's wedding.

The Bacardi Dance challenge has peeps by the horn, and this beauty did not want to be left out as she busted some sultry moves to a Bacardi song.

The woman at a wedding does the Bacardi dance challenge, wows netizens with moves

@shaddsx's video trended and went viral on Facebook with over 500K views.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The stunning babe slid across the dancefloor in the video as she slayed the Bacardi Challenge to Bacardi music. She is joined by friends and onlookers that cheer her on while she tears the dancefloor up with her dancing.

Bacardi music blazed the music scene in the early 2000s when DJs like DJ Mujava, House Station and Mzo Bullet released legendary tracks like Casablanca and Mugwanti, which fell under the genre.

It has inspired many Amapiano artists from Pretoria to mix their tracks with classics. One of these artists is Focalistic, who has cited Bacardi music as having a powerful influence on his music.

Watch the video here:

TikTokkers fawn over woman's fantastic dance moves at friend's wedding

Netizens loved her dance moves and complimented her for burning the dancefloor.

Mills said:

"Shadda, you ate that."

Dee Love commented:

"Yass."

50ShadesOfShayy loved her moves.

"A natural."

Nomtha stanned.

"Show them, Sha!"

Thabisa Louisa remarked:

"Woza."

Twin sisters amaze South Africans with hot dance moves to Bacardi music

In another article, Briefly News reported that twin sisters set TikTok alight when they smashed the Bacardi Challenge out of the ballpark.

The two sisters showed off their fantastic dance moves, making Mzansi go wild.

Netizens threw their hands at their foot moves and even asked the duo to teach them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News