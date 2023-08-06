Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter left his previous job on a sour note, but things are looking up

Andre de Ruyter is officially moving into the academic field in America and will be joining an Ivy League institution

Many people shared their opinions after the former head of Eskom left his position after accusing the ANC of corruption

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Andre de Ruyter was in the headlines after he resigned from Eskom with immediate effect. The former CEO published a book that was meant to be a tell-all about the ANC's alleged corruption at Eskom.

Andre De Ruyter got a job at Yale University, and his course will focus on a green energy plan he had for Eskom. Image: Gianluigi Guercia/Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Andre de Ruyter's appointment at an Ivy League university in America comes after he left the country because he felt unsafe. Online peeps could not help but add their two cents by discussing developments in Andre de Ruyter's career.

Andre de Ruyter to lead course in green energy at Yale University

Eskom's former CEO is moving on with his professional life. Yale University appointed Andre de Ruyter as a guest lecturer who will be in charge of a course about renewable energy and the green economy market.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Daily Investor reported that his position is as a senior lecturer. An important part of the course will include Eskom’s Just Energy Transition (JET) vision, where the aim was to decrease carbon emissions to zero by 2050.

Why did Andre de Ruyter leave South Africa?

According to Daily Investor, Andre has been living in a secret location since he feared for his life. Briefly News reported that Andre claimed that his life had been threatened several times and that there was an assassination attempt. Now the former CEO of Eskom will be based in New Haven, Connecticut, at Yale University.

The South Africans react to Yale's appointment of former Eskom CEO

South Africans had much to say after seeing that the former CEO would be working overseas. Read what some people had to say below:

Phuti Mkgm said:

"His experience and knowledge of Eskom has scored points for him."

Manwadu Mpharalala commented:

"He will be safe."

Hlanganani Hector Prince Ndlela wrote:

"Best wishes Mr Andre De Ruyter. You left ANC with chest pains, with their corruption."

Cedric Makofane added:

"Pain goes to ANC."

Sanele Dlamini agreed:

"Nice. They can't keep a good man down."

Phila Mkhwanazi remarked:

"Payback for bringing Eskom down to its knees."

Malema claims Eskom corruption is far worse than Gupta-era state capture

Briefly News previously reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters hosted their 10th-anniversary gala dinner at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on Thursday, 27 July.

Malema carved out a portion of his address to fire shots at SA's embattled power utility, criticising it for widespread corruption.

The red berets leader warned attendees that the corruption at Eskom makes the Gupta-era looting look like a joke.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News