A woman went shopping at Woolworths, and she showed her audience the food deals at Woolworths

Many people were fascinated as they were interested to see how much she would be able to get for the money

A video of the woman went viral and even reached the Woolworths brand when she unpacked the deals she scored on meat dishes and more

One woman went shopping at Woolworths and found amazing deals. The lady was happy to show off bargain items she got for chicken nuggets and other ready-made food.

A TikTok video shows a Woolworths lover's picks when she spent R1k on groceries. Image: TikTok/jessicaberger00/Getty Images/Jeff Greenberg

Source: UGC

The video by the lady received over 5 000 thousands of likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who shared their thoughts about her Woolworths buys, including milk.

Woman makes Woolworth's grocery haul TikTok hit

A woman @jessicaberger00 on TikTok posted a video unpacking her Woolworths groceries for R1 109. In the video, she showed people that she got different items, such as cheese, chicken burgers, two strawberry cartons for R75 and other specials.

South Africans love to see Woolworths deals

Online users commented on the Woolworths haul video. Many people thought it seemed she got value for her money with ready-made meals and other goods.

N.S said:

"This is one man or couple meals.. Definitely not for us with kids."

Rogue wrote:

"You sound like a Woolies girl."

chauvonne1 commented:

"Its actually a lot...love your hauls."

Ntsholo Pakkies applauded:

"This is reasonable."

Jacqueline@9742 remarked:

"Sso it's cheap cause everything was on special."

Woolworths hauls fascinate others

Many people would like to be in the know when things are at a bargain. Online users were ready to rush to Woolworths to get some amazing deals thanks to a bargain hunter.

Source: Briefly News