A South African man got over a million people's attention on TikTok with his clever business idea

The guy advised budding entrepreneurs and unemployed people to start a food trailer business with as little as R9,000

Netizens appreciated the video that breaks down how they can use the trailers to make money to support themselves

A man detailed how people can start a food trailer business. Image: @sirgabrielchrist

A man gave his TikTok followers a business idea that got their attention. The guy suggested they start a food trailer business.

He showed the trailers fitted with full kitchens that are sold online. The prices ranged between R9,000 and R55,000 as shown in the clip on his account @sirgabrielchrist.

The guy said it was a good idea because the food business could be operated in one location, like a corner street in a kasi or be run as a mobile business.

With the high unemployment rate and people looking for side hustles, people were drawn to the clip. The video has clocked 1.6 million views and thousands of comments in just three days.

Viewers who own the trailers shared in the comments how the investment paid off for them.

@Thembi.M shared:

"I'm using one to sell at a school, kids have money guys and they buy."

@Lonwabo mentioned:

"Buy them and rent them out."

@ZandileMasondo wrote:

"I just bought one."

@kholofeloM12 commented:

"I need a partner to start the business I am a professional chef, I would like to open a business."

@Nthabiseng added:

"I'm in Pretoria North I need a partner. I know how to cook we can buy this and make money."

@SophieMohlala said:

"What I dream of every day I always ask God to bless me with money to buy it."

@Nldmph posted:

"I have the capital just need someone to fund."

@PalesaModiba posted:

"Can someone please invest, nna ketla apeya retla tseya 70/30."

