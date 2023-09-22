A viral video shows a man going to great lengths to get inside a McDonald's in anticipation of their meal

Many people thought it was hilarious to see how the two men reacted with drama to the slow service

Social media users were amused by the McDonald's drive-thru takeover in the video

Two men at a McDonald's drive-thru went viral on TikTok. The pair were eager to receive their food, but the employees were taking their time.

A man at McDonald's in a TikTok video climbed through their drive-thru window after waiting too long for an order. Image: @malan1177

Source: TikTok

The video of the two men's antics received more than 13 000 likes. Many people commented in stitches over how the friends handled the questionable McDonald's service.

TikTok video of 2 men doing the most at McDonald's

@malan1177 posted a video of two friends in a McDonald's drive-thru where they waited for 20 minutes. They had enough, and one of them climbed through the window in an effort to give them a hand.

Watch the video below by clicking here.

Online users amused by McDonald's slow service

People thought seeing how they interacted with one McDonald's employee was so funny. Many netizens cracked their own jokes.

Nathanael said:

"Absolutely hilarious, great stuff gents."

Tiaan wrote:

"Net in Suid-Afrika (Only South Africa)."

Mayz was amused:

"We are not fine!"

Tammy_peter_hair added:

"Being bored is a choice in South Africa."

Blueeyed_Duchess was amused:

"JP deserve employee of the month."

McDonald's videos go viral

