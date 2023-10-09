Matric students from the Eastern Cape were accompanied by their parents during a celebration for them

The TikTok video shows the Kingswood College students walking through the guard of honour

Netizens were pained by a few of the students who walked on their own

South Africans were saddened by learners without parents in a TikTok video celebrating matriculants at an Eastern Cape school. Image: @dormsquad_8

South Africans' hearts were broken after a TikTok video of high school students in the Eastern Cape doing their final walk went viral. The pupils were accompanied by their parents, and some walked alone or with their siblings, leaving netizens' hearts dripping in pain.

Eastern Cape high school students walk with parents

The video was posted by @dormsquad_8 and was viewed over 100K times. In the clip, learners from Kingswood College walked amid a guard of honour created by their classmates. Scores of learners walked past at the end of their matric year accompanied by their parents.

Their whole families accompanied some, while others were accompanied by single parents. A few of them did not have parents and walked with their siblings. This is the part that made people want to cry. Watch the video here:

South Africans sympathise with learners without parents

Netizens who saw the school kids without parents were touched by the video and imagined that they experienced hardships.

Sphindile_m was broken.

“The two siblings who walked together without parents.”

MIMI cried:

“One of them is alone.”

MphazimaNomfundo exclaimed:

"Knowing me, I would have walked with my son and that boy who walked alone, and the one who walked with her sister too.”

KindlyGoSleep sai:

“The one who was walking alone did something to my heart.”

Funnyfanny06 applauded:

“Shout-out to the single moms.”

A also remarked:

“Shout-out to the learner that only walked with one parent.”

Busikali experienced something similar.

“I walked with my sister because my dad had just passed away.”

Kgomotso wrote:

“This is a very similar emotional and precious moment.”

