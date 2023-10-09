A Mzansi lady's TikTok video showcasing her R138 SHEIN car accessories haul has caught the attention of South Africans, who are loving it

In the video, she displays her budget-friendly yet stylish car upgrades, including the steer wheel cover, all acquired for a mere R138

Viewers were captivated by her ability to enhance her car's appearance without spending a fortune

A woman shared a video of the car accessories she bought from SHEIN. Images:@noxolomavuso0

Source: TikTok

A lady recently flaunted her car accessories haul from SHEIN, all for just R138. Her budget-friendly yet trendy finds have sparked intrigue and admiration across South Africa.

Woman plugs Mzansi

TikTok user @noxolomavuso0 shared a video featuring her SHEIN haul, which displayed an array of snazzy car accessories. From a colourful steering wheel cover to quirky accessories, all were acquired on a tight budget.

Mzansi was impressed by her ability to spruce up her car without breaking the bank. This video highlights how creativity and a keen eye for deals can transform even the most ordinary aspects of life.

Mzansi reacts to SHEIN haul

People throughout Mzansi were captivated by this thrifty yet trendy car accessories haul. The clip encouraged others to explore budget-friendly ways to add a touch of style and individuality to their lives.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@user9371072710490 said:

"I’ll get this and buy a car later."

@Mmabatho_Marule05 shared:

"I need to buy a car first."

@Trinity_♡/Rose commented:

"Not me seeing this after paying for my order... these are super cute."

@pinky96_moyo said:

"I’ll buy this in case I buy a car."

@Hunadee said:

"OMG I want that thing to hang sunglasses."

@zita Lesibu shared:

"This is so cute! I got my car 2 weeks ago."

