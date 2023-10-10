A viral TikTok video showed a large snake slithering in a pig sty among several pigs, with one brave pig attempting to attack it

Netizens were intrigued by the footage, but some were also concerned for the pig and curious about the snake's species

The large snake is suspected to be an eastern brown snake, which is highly venomous

A viral video of a large snake spotted slithering in the middle of a pig sty among several pigs had netizens intrigued.

A pig defended its loved ones when it spotted a snake in their sty. Image: @snakecatchervictoria/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The footage posted on TikTok by @snakecatchervictoria shows the snake slithering on the mud before one brave pig attempts to attack it, resulting in a brief altercation between the two animals.

The pig is seen running away from the snake before it goes on about its business. According to @snakecatchervictoria, the pig was not bitten by the serpent suspected to be an Eastern Brown Snake.

The eastern brown snake, often referred to as the common brown snake, is a species of highly venomous snake in the family Elapidae. The species is native to eastern and central Australia and southern New Guinea.

Netizens react with concern to the video

Many social media users were left intrigued by the footage and concerned for the pig. Others were curious to know what type of snake was captured in the video.

JanitaMary wrote:

"It looked like it got bitten."

Teddy nankundasaid:

"Are those other pigs dead because of the snake bite."

CHINGY74 commented:

"Looks like a King Brown??"

JLee asked:

"Well... what happened after that?"

mycatsrpretty commented:

"What happened to the pig that’s lying in the water? ."

peachie replied:

"Babe got bitten ."

19-foot python wrestles with man and loses

In more snake news, Briefly News previously reported that a man wrestled a python almost 6 meters long to the ground in a brawl that would send shivers down anyone afraid of snakes.

The man's match with the gigantic snake almost ended in tears as, as some pointed, it tried wrapping itself around him.

@gladesboys recorded the man trying to take the giant snake on his own. The video shows the man trying to grab the python by its tail. He struggles with it for a moment, and it suddenly lunges at him with its mouth open.

