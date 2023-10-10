Heart-wrenching TikTok video showcases the emotional return of Ruben, the loneliest lion, to South Africa

Qatar Airways plays a pivotal role in reuniting Ruben with his homeland by flying the lion to South Africa

Over 3.3 million views on TikTok as Mzansi celebrates Ruben's return to his pride, a touching moment

In a deeply moving TikTok video that has touched the hearts of millions, Ruben, the world's loneliest lion, returned to South Africa after enduring six years of solitude in an abandoned zoo in America.

Ruben, the world's loneliest lion, returned to South Africa after enduring six years of solitude in an abandoned zoo in America. Image: TikTok / @o0ven

Ruben's return to South Africa serves as a poignant reminder of the collective power of compassion and advocacy. It showcases the positive impact that social media can have in raising awareness and mobilizing efforts to bring about meaningful change.

Ruben, the loneliest lion, returns home

The heartwarming video captures the moment when Ruben is welcomed back to his homeland, thanks to the efforts of Qatar Airways, and the tears of joy from the people of Mzansi, who are relieved to have him back among his own kind.

The TikTok video is a testament to the power of social media in sharing stories that touch the soul. Ruben's journey from loneliness to a heartwarming homecoming has resonated deeply with viewers, amassing over 3.3 million views on the platform.

Ruben spent six years in solitary confinement in an abandoned zoo in America. His plight captured international attention, and efforts to return him to his homeland gained momentum.

Take a look at his story:

Mzansi sheds tears of joy for Ruben

As the TikTok video shows, Ruben's return to South Africa was a moment of immense joy and relief. It was a powerful reminder of the importance of companionship and the cruelty of isolation. Tears were shed.

Read some of the emotional comments below:

@AmeliaZA said:

"Tears in my eyes watching this! Welcome home, Ruben!"

@WildlifeWarrior21 shared:

"Thank you, Qatar Airways, for making this possible. Ruben deserves this happiness."

@PreciousMB clapped:

"Mzansi's heart is overflowing with joy today! ❤️"

@HopeForAnimals said:

"Ruben's story is a beacon of hope for all animals in need."

@LionKingdom shared:

"A proud and emotional moment for South Africa. We're glad to have you back, Ruben!"

