A Twitter post went viral as people were encouraged to share pictures and videos of their present fathers

Twitter users had varying reactions to the social media post where people were celebrating having amazing fathers

People gathered under the thread, and many Twitter users lamented after seeing posts of others appreciating their dads

South Africans are always happy to see present fathers. Online users reacted to a Twitter post about dads.

A Twitter thread of present dads left many people invested in seeing pictures and videos of the doting fathers. Image: @khethiii_m

The Twitter post about fathers received thousands of likes and comments. Twitter users opened up about their relationships with their dads.

Twitter user encourages posts about fatherly love

A popular Twitter user, @khethiii_m, wrote a tweet that triggered some netizens. The post broached the topic of present fathers.

In a post, the Twitter user wrote:

"Present father thread."

SA peeps appreciate present fathers

Many responded to the prompt with videos and pictures of their fathers. Some showed their dads' texts and how they often go the extra mile for them.

One lady posted a clip of her dad seeing her off at the airport. She wrote a sweet post gushing over her dad.

See the posts of happy dads below:

Present fathers leaves some tweeps sad

While many showed off their dads, others admitted they wished they had fathers in their lives. Tweeps wrote that the present father thread made them emotional.

Some netizens said they were surprised to see many posts of present dads. Others complained that they did not have fathers.

@msjentu said:

"Mine is present but absent, don’t know if that even makes sense."

@khusaaaaa added:

"Hate you for this thread."

TBTaughtyou wrote:

"There are more fathers present out here than I initially thought, must be nice."

