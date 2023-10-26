A woman was in tears after a bad salon visit where she got knotless braids done and was mortified by the results

The young lady made a video showing how stressed she was after getting her hair done the wrong way according to her standards.

People could feel the young lady's pain through the video, showing her anxiety over the new hairstyle

A young lady went on TikTok after a lousy salon visit. The babe was clearly distraught after getting the opposite of what she wanted.

A TikTok video shows a woman in tears after getting braids she did not like. Image: @bongidee

The young lady got thousands of likes in the video of her emotions running high. There were many comments from people who tried to make the lady feel better about her hair.

TikTokker rants about hairstyle

@bongidee posted a TikTok video complaining that the hair salon gave her the wrong hairstyle. In the video, she cried that the hair stylist did not do the braids the way she wanted.

Watch her complaint below:

SA feels for woman

Many people expressed sympathy for the young lady. Others pointed out that her knotless braids were not bad, and she could pull them off.

apelokaira said:

"I can't be the only person who prefer less braid volume. those braids are perfect for this heat."

Patience Mncube wrote:

"At least you are crying inside of a car..mina i was walking the streets with tears flowing on my face."

LungiTOL commented:

"I had the same problem, large sections, thin braids. Never going back to that salon again."

Georgia advised:

"Add those boho curls."

Camryn smith understood the creator's anger:

"I get you babe, large sections with thin braid."

Iceyyy reflected:

"This is why I’ve never gotten knotless braids they always look so old."

Bad salon visits fascinate South Africans

Many people online like to see people's experiences at the salon. One young lady was ready to go to school, but he was unhappy with the hairstyle she got.

Lady forced to learn braiding after USA move

Briefly News previously reported that a TikTokker told people about the aftermath of moving to the United States. The lady was used to getting her hair done for cheap, but all that has changed.

The lady made a TikTok video about her hair that got thousands of likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who thought her handiwork was hilarious.

A TikTok creator, @fionashelet, showed people that moving to America meant sacrificing good hairdressers. In the video, the lady shows she was learning to do it and showed how she improved.

