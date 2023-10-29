Black Coffee, Enhle Mbali and Murdah Bongz have a picture together that is a blast from the past. Penny Ntuli from Gagasi FM showed people how generous she is by giving away a big gift. Linda Mtoba's love life was under scrutiny since divorcing Steven Meyer. A woman dealt with the Springbok t-shirt shortage in a smart way.

Murdah Bongz, DJ Zinhle's husband, spent time with Lynn Forbes. South Africans were also fascinated by a picture of DJ Black Coffee, Murdah Bongz and Enhle Mbali.

An old pic of Black Coffee, Enhle Mbali and Murdah Bongz went viral, Linda Motba is allegedly dating. Image: Getty Images/ Gallo Images /Instagram/ @linda_mtooba/TikTok/@sharon_bok

Gagasi FM's Penny Ntuli warmed many hearts when she helped out a security guard in a meaningful way. Linda Mtoba has reportedly moved on after divorcing Stven Meyer.

1. 3 SA celebs in 1 throwback photo

Fans were beside themselves over a photo of Black Coffee, Enhle Mbali and Murdah Bongz in a picture together before they blew up. Many people were delighted to see the 16-year-old picture.

Many were especially touched after seeing a young Enhle Mbali as she eventually married and divorced Black Coffee. Many were in awe that she had been there for Black Coffe since day one.

2. Murdah Bongz blesses Lynn Forbes

A cute video of Murdah Bongz talking to Lynn Forbes was all the rave. The DJ was keen to cover the expense as Lynn was on a lunch date with DJ Zinhle and their kids.

Many were fascinated by the close relationship Murdah had with the late AKA's mom. Netizens were raving about DJ Zinhle's blended family.

3. Linda Mtoba allegedly finds love

Media personality Linda Mtoba divorced her husband, Steven Meyer, after six years of marriage. The actress is rumoured to be on the dating scene again after being spotted at a lavish Sandton restaurant with a new bae.

Briefly News reported that Linda Mtoba was glowing while out and about with her new man. Witnesses were convinced she had moved on with a rich man.

4. Penny Ntuli gives away car

A TikTok video shows the moment Gagasi FM's Penny Nutli gave a security guard a car. The video was a hit. The guard got emotional over the surprise.

South Africans applauded Penny Ntuli for her generosity. Many commented, saying they hoped she would get more blessings.

5. Lady fit in kids' Bokke t-shirt

A young lady went viral after showing people that she found her Springbok t-shirt in the children's section. Many people were amused after she squeezed into the toddler's clothing.

Online users cracked many jokes about the woman's solution to the Springboks shirts shortage. Most appreciated the lady's creativity.

