A Johannesburg woman's homemade turmeric soap recipe has become an internet sensation, with 1.8 million views on TikTok

In her video, she shares a DIY method to create turmeric soap for achieving radiant and flawless skin

The viral video has resonated with many, as it offers an affordable and natural way to attain glowing and healthier skin

A Johannesburg woman shared a video of her making turmeric soap. Images: xolelwangwane

Source: TikTok

A woman shared her secret to radiant skin in a TikTok video with South Africans.

Woman shares turmeric DIY recipe

TikTok user @xolelwangwane shared her unique recipe for turmeric soap, which promises to give you that glowing complexion you've always dreamed of. Turmeric is a spice known for its skin benefits for centuries.

In the video, the woman demonstrates how to make turmeric soap at home. Her easy-to-follow instructions include simple ingredients that you may already have in your kitchen. The process involves mixing turmeric powder with natural ingredients like coconut oil and honey to create a nourishing soap.

PAY ATTENTION:

Turmeric is renowned for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which can help improve skin tone and reduce acne and dark spots.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves DIY recipe

By sharing her homemade turmeric soap recipe on TikTok, this woman is helping others achieve healthier and more radiant skin without breaking the bank.

Many South Africans have praised her for the simple and cost-effective solution to glowing skin:

@dinedië shared:

"Used turmeric soap for a month now and omgosh the results are amazing."

@phoniex commented:

"I did my attraction money soap it works wonders."

@tabeaa52 said:

"Guys I can't hle nothing works for me even dis doesn't work 3month's now."

@noens highlighted:

"Been using it for a month and the results are amazing you can't go wrong with this."

@Kelyn Blackburn highlighted:

"I've been using a honey and turmeric mix on my face, and that alone does wonders. Can imagine how much more the soap works."

Lady shares how she cleared body hyperpigmentation

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a Mzansi Woman who shared an affordable skincare routine for glowing skin and body hyperpigmentation.

In a video posted on TikTok, she showed a cream, soap and oil that she highly recommended to her online friends.

South African netizens reacted with questions and interest in the clip of the affordable skincare products.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News