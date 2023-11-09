A video of a grown man's first wasabi experience has gone viral on social media, with netizens amused by his hilarious reaction

The video shows the man taking a bite of wasabi and immediately letting out a loud scream as the heat of the Japanese condiment hits him

The video is a reminder that wasabi is a powerful condiment that should be used in moderation, especially for those who are not used to its spiciness

A Mzansi dad couldn't help but scream when he had a taste of wasabi. Image: @zandilesilo4

A video of a grown Mzansi man's reaction to tasting wasabi for the first time had social media netizens laughing out loud.

Dad tries wasabi for the 1st time

A hilarious video posted on TikTok by @zandilesilo4 shows her encouraging her father to taste the spicy Japanese cuisine.

The man is seen using chopsticks to pick the wasabi up and placing it in his mouth before letting out a loud scream when the heat of the green condiment.

Watch the priceless video below:

Wasabi is a Japanese horseradish that is known for its pungent and spicy flavour. It is made from the grated rhizomes of the wasabi plant, which is native to East Asia.

Wasabi is often used as a condiment for sushi and sashimi and it can also be used in other dishes, such as salads and soups.

Netizens amused by the poor father's reaction

The post's comments section was filled with jokes and laughter as people responded to the father's wasabi taste test.

Fanelesibonge replied:

"The scream?"

Likhanye wrote:

"This is the second time in this week alone ndibona someone crying from tasting wasabi."

galaxy replied:

"Wenzani manje, usufuna ubulala ubabakho?"

ayabulela062020 commented:

"uDaddy sanaungakulinge usibulalele umzali thina."

Kelebokgile Sidzumo responded:

"A tip: add the wasabi and ginger to the soy sauce, thank me later!"

Erica Jackson said:

"A little bit? That was a whole lotta bit when it comes to wasabi."

