A woman in South Africa had a close encounter with a puff adder, a venomous snake, in the middle of the road.

The woman was terrified and screamed hysterically, begging her husband not to get out of the car or drive over the snake.

Some people found the woman's reaction humorous, while others pointed out the dangers of driving over a snake

A woman was overcome with fear after seeing a puff adder on the road. Image: Paul Starosta, Vladimir Vladimirov

Source: Getty Images

One Mzansi woman completely freaked out when she spotted a large puff adder slithering in the middle of the road.

Puff adder has a woman screaming

The footage shows the large snake on the road as the woman can be heard screaming and shouting hysterically as she pleads with her husband to not get out of the car or drive over the snake in Afrikaans.

Watch the funny footage below:

According to Anamilia, the Puff adder (Bitis arietans) is a venomous viper species. This snake is responsible for causing the most snakebite fatalities in Africa owing to various factors, such as its wide distribution, frequent occurrence in highly populated regions, and aggressive disposition.

Mzansi reacts with humour to woman's reaction

Snakes can indeed be terrifying to some people. Their slithering movement, lack of limbs, and sometimes venomous nature can trigger a primal fear response in humans.

Many netizens couldn't help but laugh and joke at the woman's fearful reaction.

DJ Minnie wrote:

"Abayivithize!!"

Ghost. responded:

"Someone said "all I hear is 7de laan"."

JE$$ said:

"The scream after the car came."

langa. commented:

"What happens if you drive over a snake?"

Clanja said:

"Lallie wants to get out. Lallie is living on the edge! Ry Lallie! Ry!!!."

pheladi modiba responded:

"Bathong you are stressing Lalie."

pablo wrote:

"Don't ever drive over a snake."

nzu commented:

"Lapho angizwa lutho kodwa sengiphele engathi bakhuluma isizulu ."

