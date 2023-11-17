This TikTok video captures the surprising entrance of two elephants into an unknown hospital

Bystanders attempt to scare the elephants out amidst a mix of awe and nervous excitement

The comment section was filled with humorous comments claiming elephants have the right to medical attention too

In a bizarre yet captivating incident, a TikTok video has surfaced showing two elephants calmly strolling into a hospital, causing a mix of awe, nervous excitement, and laughter.

This video had people laughing at why the elephants broke into the hospital. Image: @sahihoffical

Source: TikTok

The video, shared by user @sahihofficial, provides a unique and unexpected glimpse into an extraordinary encounter.

Two elephants break into hospital

The video, shared by @sahihofficial, begins with the camera capturing the majestic sight of two elephants gracefully making their way through the entrance of what appears to be a hospital. The presence of these unexpected visitors disrupts the usual quiet ambience of the hospital halls.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

As the camera continues rolling, the background noise becomes increasingly animated, with bystanders audibly expressing a mix of awe, nervous laughter, and excitement. In an attempt to guide the elephants out, individuals can be heard making roaring and banging noises, creating a surreal scene within the hospital setting.

Take a look:

People back the elephants' hospital visit

The comments section of the TikTok video further amplifies the lighthearted perspective, with users jokingly claiming that the elephants have just as much right to medical attention as anyone else.

Read some of the comments:

SherronMukwevho joked:

“So one of the elephants is going through tough labour and requires medical assistance, so all the family is accompanying her. Tjo♀”

Living_Doll was finished:

“ I'm not laughing, yho.”

Kunouzeu said:

“How wena, they also don't like peace”

Popoloza laughed:

“Bathong this sound”

Momoey wanted to know:

“Yooo, which hospital is this onemanje niyithusa ngomlomo.”

Video of elephant stopping by for breakfast at family's house

Briefly News reported that some foreigners perceive Africa as just one big jungle where animals roam the streets freely with no control.

Well, after seeing a now-viral video of an elephant stopping by for breakfast at a family's house, they may be convinced that South Africans live among wild animals after all.

A video posted on TikTok by @cliffafrica shows a large elephant peeping its head into a kitchen door of a house said to be in the Kruger National Park, which offers a wildlife experience that ranks with the best in Africa.

Source: Briefly News