In a moment that sparked joy and laughter across Mzansi, a TikTok video has taken the internet by storm, showcasing a South African man using a Harry Potter-themed filter that determines which character one most resembles.

This TikTok video features a South African man using a Harry Potter filter to find his character's look-alike. Image: @mfanafuthi514

Source: TikTok

The filter humorously selects Dobby, the house elf, as the look-alike character, creating a viral sensation that had Mzansi residents in stitches.

Mzansi man turns into Harry Potter’s Dobby

The video, shared by @mfanafuthi514, begins with the man eagerly trying out the Harry Potter filter, a popular feature that has taken social media by storm. As the filter works its magic, determining the user's resemblance to a character from the wizarding world, viewers are taken on a comedic journey.

The moment of truth arrives as the filter reveals the chosen character, and to the man's surprise and the delight of viewers, he is matched with none other than Dobby, the house elf. The filter then turned the man into Dobby, and the resemblance was uncanny.

Take a look:

Mzansi can’t hold back the laughter

Mzansi peeps flooded the comment section with tears of laughter, expressing their amusement at the unexpected and comical resemblance.

Read some of the funny comments:

ZyandaZee said:

“The silence was too loud”

juniormike060 admitted:

“Did l not die from laughter ”

Peccaive Mokobela was defeated:

“I’m screaming”

Dula Peep said:

“I saw this coming.”

Harry Potter fans got a kick out of a TikTok clip showing something that looked like a Dementor in the sky

In related news, Briefly News reported that while every Harry Potter fan sits anxiously waiting for their Hogwarts letter, seeing a TikTok of a cloud that could be a dementor filled them with hope.

For all the muggles who don't know what a dementor is, they are dark creatures that consume human happiness by drawing the life out of people through their mouth – isn't something you’d come across if your patronus charm casting is not up to scratch.

TikTok user @jonwooden shared a video of an odd-looking dark cloud-like thing in the sky. He had no idea what it was and isn’t a Potter head as he claimed it to look like “liquid metal" instead of the many Harry Potter reference he could have given it.

