Woman Loses Over 10kg, TikTok Video of 6-Month Difference Gets 3M Views
- A woman went viral after losing a lot of weight and showing people on the internet the difference
- The TikTok user posted a video showing off how she made a lifestyle change to shed extra star kilos
- Viewers on TikTok shared their thoughts on her dramatic weight loss, and many commented with compliments
A woman showed people that she had a body transformation. The lady said an impactful before and after of her weight loss.
The video got lots of attention and got nearly a million likes. The video got comments from those who were desperate to lose weight too.
Women lose lots of weight
@lifeisaboxofchocos showed people that she looked completely different just a few months before. The lady weighed 70 kg and got down to 57kg.
Watch the clip:
Mzansi applauds weight loss
Many people were raving about the young woman's drop in weight. Online users were begging for weight loss advice, and she posted a follow-up video.
professional robloxian said:
"Your eyes are so pretty, you were beautiful even beforehand! congrats on the progress."
TheBrownGuy7 wrote:
"Still gorgs at 70... Don't let society make you think otherwise."
thegirlupthehill added:
"And I've been trying to lose like 5 kgs these past 3 years.."
Sandpurrpurr declared:
"Face card never declined sis."
Thislifeorthenext cheered:
"Love the transformation, but you were still so beautiful before."
Woman loses weight in a year
A lady put in the work and lost weight. In a video, she showed people one of the exercises she likes to do.
"God stood by me": Lady retains her beauty, remains a slay queen despite amputation of her right leg
45-year-old lady flaunts massive weight loss
Briefly News previously reported that a 45-year-old woman from America who was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes and was extremely overweight shared her incredible weight loss transformation.
The hairstylist shared a before and after video on TikTok, leaving people speechless when she shared the post. It also inspired them to make positive life changes.
The woman known as @bethloveshair knew she had turned her life around when her doctor told her that her blood sugar levels were dangerously high and she needed a lifestyle change.
