A woman went viral after losing a lot of weight and showing people on the internet the difference

The TikTok user posted a video showing off how she made a lifestyle change to shed extra star kilos

Viewers on TikTok shared their thoughts on her dramatic weight loss, and many commented with compliments

A woman showed people that she had a body transformation. The lady said an impactful before and after of her weight loss.

A TikTok video shows a woman after losing weight, and many were amazed. Image: @lifeisasboxofchocos

The video got lots of attention and got nearly a million likes. The video got comments from those who were desperate to lose weight too.

Women lose lots of weight

@lifeisaboxofchocos showed people that she looked completely different just a few months before. The lady weighed 70 kg and got down to 57kg.

Watch the clip:

Mzansi applauds weight loss

Many people were raving about the young woman's drop in weight. Online users were begging for weight loss advice, and she posted a follow-up video.

professional robloxian said:

"Your eyes are so pretty, you were beautiful even beforehand! congrats on the progress."

TheBrownGuy7 wrote:

"Still gorgs at 70... Don't let society make you think otherwise."

thegirlupthehill added:

"And I've been trying to lose like 5 kgs these past 3 years.."

Sandpurrpurr declared:

"Face card never declined sis."

Thislifeorthenext cheered:

"Love the transformation, but you were still so beautiful before."

Woman loses weight in a year

A lady put in the work and lost weight. In a video, she showed people one of the exercises she likes to do.

