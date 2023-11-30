A snake handler fearlessly rescued a massive Southern African Python with his bare hands

The snake was found in the corner of a house, and it had unfortunately killed the homeowner's cat

Many Mzansi netizens praised the brave snake handler for his bravery and skill

A man bravely captured a large python found in a woman's home. Image: @janslang

A video showing a snake handler grabbing a massive python with his bare hands had netizens gobsmacked.

Massive python removed from home

The footage shared by @janslang shows the man approaching the massive Southern African Python spotted in the corner of a house with a lifeless cat near it.

@janslang fearlessly grabs the snake by the head and holds the rest of it before placing it in a large plastic container.

The snake handler goes on to share the homeowner's cat, who, unfortunately, succumbed to the snake attack and died.

He said that the snake rescue was emotional as it was the second time that week that a pet had died due to a snake found in the home.

Watch the video below:

Many netizens reacted with positive comments, praising the man on a job well done despite the emotional trauma that comes with the job.

ℭ said:

"That snake was huge and you handled it so easily and quick. Unfortunate for the cat though ."

Rotweiller reported:

"Thank you for helping our people and the hard work and the risk you take."

Cultural Activities said:

"Jiiirrreee... And I thought the cat always wins."

General Neeks replied:

"Men you always make it look easy , bro I am walking no where beside no snake ."

Carla commented:

" Shame, dankie dat jy daar is om te help."

Dylan Davids said:

"I'm changing houses the moment I see something like that in my house."

Snake handler rescues expecting green mamba

In another story, Briefly News reported that an uMhlanga property in KZN housed a long green mamba. Residents in the Queensbury, Northdedene area, alerted Durban South Snake Rescue.

After catching it, Jason Arnold gave a lesson on the nature of green mamba. The snake was in a vulnerable state and was delivered to Nick Evans.

A YouTube channel by Jason Arnold shows him handling a snake in a residential home. He recorded his technique when approaching and holding a snake safely.

