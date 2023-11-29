A snake expert, Jason Arnold, helped a green mamba that was in the KZN area, and his daring rescue amazed many

Jason Arnold's YouTube video fascinated people as they saw how he treated a snake that was in a vulnerable state

Jason Arnold got help from Nick Evans to ensure the green mamba's safety after rescuing it from a Durban neighbourhood

An uMhlanga property in KZN housed a long green mamba. Residents in the Queensbury, Northdedene area, alerted Durban South Snake Rescue.

A snake catcher in Durband found a green mamba that had just given birth. Image: R. Andrew Odum / TheGift777

Source: Getty Images

Jason Arnold gave a lesson on green mamba's nature after catching it. The snake was in a vulnerable state and was delivered to Nick Evans.

Youtuber in Durban resues pregnant green mamba

A YouTube channel by Jason Arnold shows him handling a snake in a residential home. He recorded his technique when approaching and holding a snake safely.

In the clip, Jason says the snake had just laid eggs on the property. He clarified that it is not usually a dangerous viper as they like to keep to themselves.

Watch the video:

SA applaud snake catcher

The comments section of the green mamba video was filled with curious netizens. Many applauded the snake expert's work.

Nazo Mkoko wrote:

"I'll always say this: Durban is the Australia of South Africa!

Xolani Khabazela commented:

"If they don't know where are the aggs that means danger is not averted yet."

Precious Martie Mtizira said:

"The one reason I will not live in Durban."

Lerato Kebatso complained:

"One thing about Durban there are snakes everywhere."

Cebolenkosi Sizwe S'biya

"Rescued, lol my people are busy taking pictures things have changed."

What happened to the green mamba?

According to IOL, the snake's eggs are yet to be found and it was handed over to Nick Evans, another snake expert. Briefly News reported on a video of Nick catching a venomous snake.

