A viral TikTok video takes viewers on a tour of The Pantry, Rosebank's sensation, showcasing an upscale petrol station

The Pantry in Rosebank is not your average petrol station; it boasts a deli, grocery store, fresh pizza, sushi, a retail store, and breathtaking architecture

South Africans express their amazement as The Pantry redefines the concept of petrol stations

Nestled in the heart of Rosebank, Johannesburg, The Pantry has become the talk of the town, thanks to a viral TikTok video that showcases this petrol station like never before.

In Johannesburg in Rosebank, there is a luxury petrol station known as The Pantry. (Image: @coolstorybru_)

Renowned as South Africa's swankiest fuel stop, The Pantry is a game-changer, turning a routine pit stop into a luxurious and unforgettable experience.

Boujee petrol station goes TikTok viral

The Pantry goes beyond the conventional by offering a range of amenities that redefine what a petrol station can be. As seen in the captivating TikTok video by @coolstorybru_, The Pantry isn't just a place to fill up your tank. It houses a takeaway, a deli stocked with delectable treats, a grocery store for essentials, and even a retail section for those looking to indulge in some shopping while their car is refuelled.

What sets The Pantry apart is its commitment to providing a holistic experience. The video showcases a variety of culinary offerings, including fresh and delicious pizza and sushi. Moreover, the architecture of The Pantry is nothing short of breathtaking, with plants adorning the roof, creating a serene and eco-friendly atmosphere for patrons as they go about their fueling and shopping. It is a whole vibe!

Take a look at this place:

Mzansi marvels at the lux fuel stop

South Africans on social media have collectively marvelled at The Pantry, with many expressing how it has revolutionised the traditional fuel stop experience. Some were even in disbelief.

Read some comments:

Abigail....Suleiyla joked:

“The prices are also from the future”

Pinky said:

“As a Zimbabwean, I'm so jealous of my neighbour ”

Stéphane has been:

“Been there during my last stay weeks ago, it feels good to have such infrastructures, in fact, the whole Rosebank is a great vibe architecture-wise.”

lungii_bophels is a fan:

“Love Pantry ❤️”

mahlemehlo5 apparently, Cape Town has one, too:

“There is also a petrol station exactly like this in Durbanville.”

