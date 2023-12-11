One man captivated social media users with his unique and shocking way of eating pizza in a viral video

The gent was recorded rolling the doughy treat into little balls before gobbling them up like pap

Netizens expressed their amazement and admitted that they've never pizza being wolfed like that before

A man went viral on TikTok for his unique way of eating pizza. Image: @sunnexstudio1

A man's unconventional pizza-eating technique took TikTok by storm. He formed the Italian treat into balls before devouring them.

Pizza video sparks online chatter

The unique approach to enjoying pizza has left viewers stunned and curious. While his friend stuck to the conventional method of eating pizza, this man's doughy delight has sparked conversations.

TikTok clip racks up impressive views

The TikTok clip became a viral sensation with a staggering 733K views. It was uploaded by @sunnexstudio1 just three days ago.

Watch the video below:

Hundreds of people share their opinions

The clip became a talking point. Hundreds of people expressed their shock at seeing a pizza being eaten like that for the first time.

@Ts3la said:

"In this place, it must come with instructions for first-timers."

@ChimaCiko posted:

"Do you still call it pizza?"

@GhostZapper mentioned:

"I know as Africans we love eating and balling food with our hands but eating pizza, this way is sacrosanct."

@j.guelor stated:

"Fufu in his blood."

@user3396174612821 added:

He is enjoying his pizza rolling it like pap."

@sheen_Lee asked:

"Can somebody share this video with an Italian friend?"

@JackJoeLee wrote:

"I thought it was jollof rice. Lol, that pizza is tired."

@PrinceHenry said:

"Justice for this pizza."

@user8696058328314 mentioned:

"Yes bro there is nothing wrong, enjoy. I also put the fork and knife aside and ndingene kuko."

Mzansi reacts to 3 men devouring pizza

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that there is nothing like a good old food-guzzling game to lighten the mood! Three friends played a pizza-eating game and shared footage on TikTok. People had much to say.

Gone are the days when people tried to see how many marshmallows they could fit in their mouths or how many hotdogs they could eat.

