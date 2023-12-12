A TikTok video shows a snake handler's dangerous mission to take albino python eggs go horribly wrong

The man learned the hard way not to grab python eggs as the angry mother launched an attack

The tense footage had viewers on the edge of their seats and amassed millions of views in less than a week

A python attacked a man who took his eggs. Image: @overtime

A snake handler decided to pull off a risky move by snagging some albino python eggs.

But here's the twist, mama python proved she doesn't play around and defended her unborn babies with her ferocious attack.

Man and snake showdown

The guy got a front-row seat to the showdown from the angry and massive snake. With his quick thinking, he whipped out a steel rod to keep the fierce yellow serpent at bay.

Python TikTok video goes viral

The whole saga posted on TikTok by @overtime is so tense, that it got people clinging to their screens, and bam! Over 2 million views and 60,000 likes in less than a week.

Watch the video below:

Protective snake stuns netizens

Folks on TikTok are shook at how fast the snake went into full-blown protection mode. Some are joking, saying the guy was playing a dangerous game with Mother Nature, deliberately endangering his life.

@user34404291376 asked:

"Why would he not move after the first attempt?"

@girlisthat_landon posted:

"Man, I ain’t even see the snake at first. "

@Naya wrote:

"Umm, did anyone else think he was taking out mushrooms and then saw the snake unexpectedly?"

@__d9ron__ stated:

"He is trying to laugh away the fear."

@azarsilver31 commented:

"Man's playing with his life."

@user5275680224978 asked:

"So what does he do with the snake eggs?"

@im.tez2 said:

"I don’t think the snake wanted to bite bro but just warning him."

@Matthew.Register added:

"Ain’t no way he stuck his head back in there for a second time."

19 Foot python wrestles with man and loses

In another article, Briefly News reported that a man wrestled a python almost 6 meters long to the ground in a brawl that would send shivers down anyone afraid of snakes.

The man's match with the gigantic snake almost ended in tears as, at some point, it tried wrapping itself around him. The video shows the man trying to grab the python by its tail.

