RUSTENBURG- Northwest provincial commissioner, General Sello Kwena has deployed a team to investigate the shooting of nine people. The unfortunate incident took place at an informal settlement just outside of Rustenburg.

The South African spokesperson asked the local community in Popo Molefe Informal Settlement in Boitekong to investigate the killings. The deaths of the men and women left many South Africans touched.

North West mysterious fatal shooting injures 8

According to SABC News five men and four women died in a shootout. Eight people died immediately on the scene, while the ninth died on arrival at the hospital. Eight others survived with injuries.

What caused shootout near Rustenburg?

The South African police spokesperson said that initial impressions are that a group of Sesotho-speaking people opened fire on a group of mostly Xhosa speakers. Sabata Mokgwabone alleges that the victims were drinking in a backyard when the assailants attacked them.

The provincial commissioner General Sello Kwena concluded that the police would be thoroughly investigating. He asked locals to give the police the opportunity to solve the case.

South Africa discusses shooting

Many people were touched by the people who passed. Some netizens complained about authority, such as the minister of police Minister Bheki Cele.

Djehuti Tlhavani commented:

"Under Ramaphosa's new dawn."

Les Mothibedi complained:

"Bheki Cele's legacy."

Solly Sekgale added:

"That's South Africa for you."

Ahmad Ali Setiawan lamented:

"T­­­e­­­r­­­r­­­i­­­b­­­l­­­e­­­ t­­­h­­­a­­­t­­­ t­­­h­­­i­­­s­­­ h­­­a­­­p­­­p­­­e­­­n­­­e­­­d­­­."

Man, gogo and cop killed in KZN, SA, speechless

Briefly News previously reported that in what many South Africans describe as a scene straight out of a movie, a police officer allegedly shot a man and was shot by the man's mother. He fell, but not before shooting the gogo, who also died. All three of them died in a tale of horror and loss. This all happened because a woman turned down the police officer.

@SpheDludla posted the horrific story on X, formerly Twitter. According to the Zulu publication, Isolezwe, the incident occurred in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal.

The police officer, Constable Msane, who was not on duty, allegedly approached a young woman and complimented her. The woman allegedly ignored him, and Msane reportedly started insulting her.

