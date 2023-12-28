An exercise instructor is changing the fitness scene by doing his exercises in high heels

The man said doing routines in stilettos produces the best results, especially when doing squats

The online community reacted positively to the man's creative style of gymming

A man is changing the workout scene by doing his exercises in high heels. Image: @vigour6

Source: TikTok

A man has changed the workout game and left Mzansi amused after he posted TikTok content about exercising in high heels.

@vigour6 is a gym instructor/coach. However, his style of coaching is different. He encourages exercising while wearing heels.

What are the benefits of exercising in heels?

For him, this is the best way to get good results. In one of his TikTok videos, he can be seen in motion, exercising while wearing stilettos.

He said that exercising in this way gives you the best results.

"Here I'm just being creative but the truth is, when you do your squats on your heels, that's when you will gain in terms of your thighs, glutes and hamstrings, not with stilettos, though but with blocks."

TikTokkers amused by the guy's style of exercising

The video has over 24K likes. Many online users flocked to the gym's enthusiast comment section, applauding him for his genius idea.

@Christine said:

"From King of Squats to King of Heels, we will never rest."

@itumelenglesegoje asked:

"What are the benefits of doing this in heels verses training shoes?"

@lusandamziako jokingly said:

"He told us in 10 000 languages that we can walk in heels."

@Aqua Stewart commented:

"As I'm watching you with sis Maria's face cos I am so lazy and you're rocking the heel sharp neh."

@Rethabile Sikondo shared:

"Kodwa this guy has been doing this even before the kind of squats became a thing guys hawu. I’ve known him since 2021."

@Angel said:

"Mara this is not fair, I can't even walk from the car to the dinner table."

Physically fit SA man slays workout with high heels

In another story, Briefly News reported about a physically fit man killing exercises in heels.

The fitness enthusiast @fitmingas posted a video of chest presses while in a squatting position. He took the reps to the next level by wearing high heels and using a heavy water bottle.

The video circulated fast on social media platforms, and viewers were amazed by the man's physical strength.

Source: Briefly News