One little boy was a viral hit after talking to his grandmother to give her a special message on her day

The kid was hilarious as he gave his grandma a birthday message, and his nonchalance had people in stitches

The video made people laugh as the little boy reacted to being asked to say even more for his grandmother

A boy was a viral hit for saying Happy Birthday to his grandmother. The video was hilarious as the boy was non-committal with the message.

A TikTok video shows a child wishing his granny a happy birthday but with lots of attitude. Image: @thando_london

The video of the kid speaking to his grandmother received thousands of likes. Many people were amused and left hundreds of comments.

Boy tells grandmother Happy Birthday

In a video posted on tiktok by @thando_london, a kid was telling his grandmother Happy Birthday. When he was asked to say I love you, he questioned it, which cracked people up

Mzansi amused by little boy

Online users could not help but crack up over the kid and grandmother. Many people commented that the child was.

bubble said:

"He don't play around with the L word."

plays in comment section joked:

"Nolo doesn't want strings attached."

Itss_ndumiso commented:

"The 'hai why' was bigger than his age."

Palesa added:

"We don't play with serious words."

QueenDoobear was amused:

"Gogo will remove him from the will."

