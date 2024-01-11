A Facebook video of a man wrestling with a lion has got tongues wagging on the internet

The video, which amused adrenaline junkies, has others thinking it's far too dangerous

People took to the comments to express their thoughts on the man playfully wrestling the lion

One man has peeps at the edge of their seats after he was seen wrestling with a lion.

Man wrestles a lion

A video shared on Facebook by @Bokkeboys showcased a man playfully wrestling with a lion. The man sits on top of the lion while the lion is covered in a blanket on a couch. As the clip continues, the lion gets out of the blanket and tackles the man.

The video continues by showing the man and the lion lying on the floor. The brave man’s actions got tongues wagging, with one person saying in the comments:

“Only in South Africa, indeed.”

Although watching the man playfully wrestle with the lion was amusing for adrenaline junkies, others thought it was a bit too much.

See screenshot below:

Netizen reacts to the man playing with the lion

Dirk Engelbrecht said:

"Now do you see? We South Africans are built different!! We wrestle lions for fun!! Dricus 'Stillknocks' du Plessis is coming for his belt!"

JC Smith wrote:

"Playing with the Lion King."

Shellton Basson simply said:

"No comment."

Keenan Grootboom added:

"This is why women live longer."

Ishan Sahatu warned that many saying:

"One day is one day. It always start like this, fun and games."

Cheyne Grant Killian commented:

"Behind-the-scenes footage of Dricus training for his MW title fight against the crybaby."

Briefly News previously reported on a story of a man with a lion lying on top of him that had South Africans thinking he was testing God. The man had a massive lion on his lap, which seemed like his pet.

In the video, the man seems pretty relaxed as the lion lies on him as if it's natural for a lion to be on a man's lap. The lion relaxingly licks its lips and the man laughs while brushing it.

