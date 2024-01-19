A student took to TikTok to complain about the adjustment of the IEB results

The stunner expressed that she studied so hard; however, the rearrangement of the marks made a bad impact on her academic results

Many learners flooded her comments, sharing the same sentiments

One matriculant was not having it with the Independent Examinations Board marks and took to social media to complain about the matric results.

A matric student took to TikTok to express that the IEB maths results did not need any adjusting. Her video is trending as other matriculants chime in. Image: @miss.gorg

Matriculant not happy about maths results adjustment

@miss.gorg posted on TikTok a video explaining why she's not thrilled about the IEB marks being adjusted.

She said the following in her clip:

"I am so bored right now bro, you adjusted them for what? They could have given us the overall mark or adjusted upwards; we are now down the drain for what? I studied so hard."

The young woman's video has gathered over 153K views, thousands of likes and many comments, and judging from her caption, @miss.gorg is not taking the news of the adjustment of the marks well. The student was about to cry at the end of the video as she shied away out of frustration.

She wrote the following in her post:

"They honestly could’ve adjusted them and kept quiet because now I know, for the rest of my life, that some of my marks are actually higher than what is written on my matric certificate."

Watch the video below:

Class of 2023 reacts to the stunner's video

Bas is also not feeling the adjustment, adding:

"Adjusting maths marks after that Paper 2 is criminal."

_https.main3 commented:

"I swear they hating on class of 2023!! Couldn’t they have done this ka class of 2022 or class of 2024?"

Hluvukani.sa is confused as to why they were adjusting:

"Why are you adjusting maths downwards? Yoh aowa."

Agisang cried in the comments, saying:

"Eco, business and maths all adjusted downwards, like sorry I worked sooo hard."

Sheluvskeo is hot having it:

"Why would you adjust maths downwards??"

NC school's top matric student bags 9 distinctions

